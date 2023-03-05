How All Might's bento for Deku in My Hero Academia season 6 serves as an indicator, explored

The latest episode of My Hero Academia season 6 premiered on Saturday, March 04, 2023, showing Deku abandoning the team effort he has been happily participating in. This was especially emphasized by a scene early on in the episode, which saw Midoriya reject All Might’s offer of food and a quick rest.

This starkly contrasted Midoriya’s attitude seen a few episodes ago in My Hero Academia season 6, where he happily accepted a food gift from All Might. However, the recent rejection of the same offer gave fans a deep look into Midoriya’s current mental state, as well as how he viewed his role in the current state of the world.

My Hero Academia season 6’s latest episode sees Deku quickly go from team player to lone wolf

Volk @ladolcevolk Latest episode looked amazing. Deku’s downward spiral after realizing AFO will always be after him specifically until one of them is dead, meaning anybody close to him will be in danger, has him start rushing toward the same fate All Might was said to meet. Latest episode looked amazing. Deku’s downward spiral after realizing AFO will always be after him specifically until one of them is dead, meaning anybody close to him will be in danger, has him start rushing toward the same fate All Might was said to meet. https://t.co/NqGcpuZuqX

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20 saw Izuku Midoriya, Pro Hero name: Deku, happily take a bento box from All Might after helping to rescue a civilian from harassers. Following this, Deku quickly ate it while discussing the current state of the world with the previous One For All users, which eventually parlayed into the Lady Nagant fight.

While this may have seemed insignificant at the time, it was a telling moment, considering Deku’s warnings to All Might before accepting. Despite knowing that simply being around him could put All Might in danger, Deku still happily accepted the gift from his mentor before departing.

This moment in My Hero Academia season 6 symbolizes Deku wanting to work with others in their efforts to take All For One down despite the potential dangers. His warnings to All Might further make it clear that he was fully aware of the risks. However, to still work together with his allies and spend unnecessary extra time near them showed that he still wanted to rely on his allies.

Flast forward to episode 22, which aired on Saturday, fans saw that Deku successfully defeated Lady Nagant. Unfortunately, this led to a dead-end lead on All For One’s location, with the supervillain teasing Deku and his cohorts from afar. This forced them to regroup, with Midoriya’s mindset being affected by the close encounter.

This was further supported by a scene that played out later on in the latest My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22, where Deku rejected All Might’s offer of more food. It was clear to All Might that Deku was now aware of the circumstances of interacting with others while being a target of All For One, which All Might knew very well.

The significance of this rejection stemmed from the fact that Deku was now choosing to forgo his personal relationships and his own well-being to complete his ultimate task. It served as an indicator that Deku was slowly giving into the idea of wearing himself down continuously, as well as rejecting any help offered to him for the safety of others. Hence, it became clear that Deku was changing, and his vigilante-like tactics and approach to heroism only made matters worse.

