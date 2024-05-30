My Hero Academia chapter 424 confirms Tomura Shigaraki's fate without a doubt

The now-available spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 424 officially marked the end of the Final War arc, as the series is now headed towards its Epilogue. It also provided a glimpse at the aftermath of the war, as the Hero society slowly started rebuilding from all the damage and destruction left behind from the monumental clash between the heroes and the villains.

While My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers did provide an update on the heroes' condition following the war, it also confirmed Tomura Shigaraki's fate, which many fans were concerned about, especially after chapter 423 of the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 424. Reader's discretion is advised.

My Hero Academia chapter 424: Deku reveals Tomura Shigaraki's heartbreaking fate

Tenko Shimura, aka Tomura Shigaraki, has been officially confirmed to be dead as per the My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers. The news was broken by Deku, who expressed his grief to All Might for not being able to save the crying young boy inside Shigaraki.

However, Deku confirmed that while all of Shigaraki's hatred may have vanished, he refused to stop being the leader of the League of Villains till the end, mainly due to his sense of responsibility to them.

Upon hearing what Shigaraki's face was like at the end, All Might reassure Deku by saying that if he no longer saw a crying boy, there was a chance that Tenko's heart would be saved. There was also a flashback sequence in My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers, where Deku was seen talking to Shigaraki for the last time.

Tomura Shigaraki as a kid in My Hero Academia season 6 (Image via Bones)

Shigaraki finally looked at peace in the panel while talking to his former adversary. That said, it will likely be the last time the readers ever see Shigaraki in the manga, especially since his story is now officially over.

Deku was finally successful in achieving what he had set out to do, i.e., saving the young crying boy inside Shigaraki. By lending a hand to his adversary and being there for him, Deku was able to save Tomura Shigaraki's soul, if not his life.

Is Tomura Shigaraki the most tragic character in My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia chapter 424 certainly succeeded in providing a satisfying sendoff to the series' most beloved villain. While Shigaraki could logically never be redeemed for all his actions and the lives he trampled upon, he managed to leave an indelible mark on the story and the fandom.

Shigaraki's story is perhaps the most tragic in the entirety of the My Hero Academia series. When All For One re-emerged and took control of his body in the recent chapters of the manga, he revealed that he was the one who orchestrated Shigaraki's entire life and turned him into a villain.

Not only was All For One responsible for giving Shigaraki his Decay Quirk, but he was also responsible for the death of the latter's entire family. At this point in the story, Shigaraki realizes that the one responsible for his horrible life is his master himself. It was a revelation that shook both him and the fandom.

Tomura Shigaraki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

It also made Shigaraki's life all the more tragic, especially since not a single decision or choice he had made in his entire life was exactly his to make. In fact, his fate as the world's most notorious villain could have easily been prevented if not for All For One's heinous schemes.

Tomura Shigaraki is a character who isn't inherently evil like All For One. On the contrary, he was shown to be innocent and optimistic during his childhood.

For this reason, fans often find it hard to hate Shigaraki for all his crimes, especially since he was basically pushed towards becoming a vengeful villain by All For One.

