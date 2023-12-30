My Hero Academia: Is Toga dead? Explored

My Hero Academia is reaching its conclusion in the final arc, and the fate of many characters has finally been decided, which has led to many different reactions. While the result of the All For One vs. Katsuki Bakugo fight was controversial, to say the least, there are other main characters and antagonists whose fates and story arcs are yet to be fully explained.

A good example of a character's fate not being fully explained in the My Hero Academia manga at the moment is Himiko Toga. While her fight with Ochako Uraraka seems to have concluded her character arc, there is a debate about whether she is alive or not, which is a direct result of author Kohei Horikoshi not being very clear about that detail even to this day in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

Explaining if Himiko Toga is alive or not in the My Hero Academia manga

Himiko Toga and Ochako Uraraka had been fighting one another throughout the My Hero Academia series, so it made sense that they had one last dance together in the final arc. And they did, with both characters showcasing their motivations and what drove Uraraka to become a hero and what drove Toga to become a villain, especially considering the latter's backstory.

However, at some point during the conflict, Uraraka managed to reach Toga, and the latter began to break, finally realizing the error of her ways and finding a bit of solace in the former's comfort. Toga had been misjudged by society for most of her life because of her Quirk, which resulted in her becoming the person she is in the main series, and that is something that Uraraka managed to understand.

As Ochako was bleeding out because of Toga's wounds during their battle, the latter managed to give the former some of her blood to keep her alive, and they both passed out. Based on what has been shown until chapter 411 of the manga, as of this writing, there is no confirmation of whether Toga is alive or dead, which is a point of contention for many My Hero Academia fans at present.

Does Toga need to die?

The future of Toga's character at the end of the My Hero Academia manga is a very interesting debate because it shows some details about her character arc and the story. For example, there were no casualties in this entire war, and there was a debate on whether Himiko deserved redemption or not.

Toga copying Uraraka's Quirk (Image via Bones).

Focusing on the first part, author Kohei Horikoshi has been criticized for the lack of casualties in this entire war. As of this writing, the only confirmed death has been All For One.

The event was structured as the epitome of evil and was defeated under dubious circumstances by Katsuki Bakugo, with the latter's continued survival also being a matter of criticism. Furthermore, someone like Dabi, who had caused a lot of damage to the Todoroki family and whose body had been burnt, seems to still be alive.

When it comes to Toga, she is probably the one member of the League of Villains who could survive, do jail time, and be reintegrated into society without feeling forced. Although it is understandable if some fans feel that that would be a copout and feel that her giving her life to save, another person is good enough redemption for this character.

Final thoughts

As of this writing, with 411 chapters of the My Hero Academia manga released, there is no confirmation of whether Himiko Toga is alive or not in the story. However, it is very likely that the series is going to confirm it before its conclusion, especially adding an epilogue to her arc if she is kept alive.