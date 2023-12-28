My Hero Academia chapter 411 spoilers confirm why Deku vs Shigaraki rivalry surpasses All Might vs AFO 

My Hero Academia chapter 411 is set to be released on January 5, 2024. However, its spoilers have already dropped online. With the latest chapter spoilers, the manga series has finally confirmed how Deku vs Shigaraki surpasses All Might vs All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 spoilers revealed how Shinomori sacrificed himself to protect the other vestiges. With Shigaraki having acquired Danger Sense, he could now understand when Deku would attack. Hence, Deku began struggling against the villain, forcing him to combine different quirks in the hope of defeating him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia chapter 411.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 spoilers hint at Deku struggling against Shigaraki

AFO and All Might as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Not many fans find much dimensionality if they look at All Might and All For One and their rivalry. The two characters seem fated to fight each other due to their quirks - One For All and All For One. However, that isn't the case for the new generation rivalry between Deku and Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 spoilers showed how Banjo and En described Shigaraki. They did not think of him just as the "successor of All For One" but "destruction" itself. The antagonist has previously been called a "monster" or "thing," describing his entire persona by just his actions and not the reason behind them.

Shigaraki Tomura, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

With such differences, it has become pretty clear that the older generation of society did not want to question the reason behind a villain's origin but only wanted to eliminate it when it appeared before them. Meanwhile, the younger generation wanted to understand and possibly help the villains take a good path in life.

The best way to describe the difference between All For One and Tomura Shigaraki would be to look back at the previous chapter. Chapter 410 showed fans a flashback of Best Jeanist explaining that he would rather fight All For One than Shigaraki. This was because All For One wanted to rule over everyone, meaning that he did not want to commit a massacre. Meanwhile, Shigaraki did not want to stop his destruction until he had killed everyone.

Shigaraki and Deku as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Deku was the only hero who humanized Shigaraki and wanted to save him despite his rejection of help. The reason Shigaraki no longer wanted help was that he had come to accept the role of the "destroyer villain" that society had imposed on him ever since he was a child. In reality, Shigaraki himself suffered due to his "Decay" quirk. However, no one was willing to understand him when he was young.

Whether or not Shiagaraki's humanity can be saved is still up in the air. However, following the revelations from My Hero Academia chapter 411 spoilers, it is clear that Deku and Shigaraki aren't mere symbols of "good" and "bad" but the nearly perfected versions of All Might and All For One.

Deku, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

If it was All Might who would have been fighting Shigaraki, he might have ignored Shigaraki's inner plea for help and defeated him. In the meantime, as evidenced by My Hero Academia chapter 411 spoilers, Deku, who was able to sense the same, was struggling against Shigaraki.

All Might and All For One had a linear dynamic that saw two superpowers fighting for their goals. Meanwhile, Deku and Shigaraki's dynamic seems much more contrasting as they are both flawed characters who have developed into what they are due to their masters. However, unlike their masters, their rivalry isn't justified by their goals but by their respective characters.