My Hero Academia chapter 411 spoilers: OFA vestiges in danger as Deku prepares a combined attack against Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 411 is set to be released on Saturday, January 6, 2024. However, its spoilers and leaks have already emerged online. While the vestiges were left shocked by the horrors Shigaraki was capable of, Deku remained adamant about defeating him.

The previous chapter saw Bakugo defeating All For One, following which AFO turned into a fetus and vanished from existence. The manga then shifted its focus to Deku vs Shigaraki. The battle saw Shigaraki touch Deku and steal Danger Sense from him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 chapter spoilers and raw scans: Shigaraki plans to destroy the OFA vestiges

My Hero Academia chapter 411 chapter spoilers opened with a flashback of the vestige world. Yoichi commented on how Deku vs Tomura Shigaraki had now become a proper "successor battle," so they needed to defeat Tomura.

Nana Shimura looked conflicted upon hearing the same. As for Banjo, he began wondering how to overcome Shigaraki's regeneration. Just then, a giant hand appeared inside the vestige world.

As Tomura moved his hand towards them, Hikage Shinomori sacrificed himself to protect the other vestiges from getting absorbed. My Hero Academia chapter 411 spoilers then shifted to the present as Tomura marveled at Danger Sense, a fraction of the quirk his master was so adamant about stealing. Consequently, Shinomori's chair decayed away.

Tomura Shigaraki as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Deku immediately began attacking Tomura by mixing Black Whip, Fa Jin, and Gearshift to use Black Chains. However, Shigaraki managed to dodge the attack by using his newly acquired Danger Sense.

With that, Shigaraki realized how Deku was able to dodge all of his attacks. Shigaraki then charged at Deku, mocking him for the "I can't pretend I didn't see you crying" line. He expressed that he was no longer "that" person and could not be treated the same way as a human being.

Deku protected himself from Shigaraki's attack with Black Whip. However, this maneuver broke his mask, the one All Might got back for him.

Right after that, My Hero Academia chapter 411 spoilers featured a short flashback of Shinomori. As per him, if the quirks were to get stolen, OFA's base strength would remain as it was stored in the Quirk itself and not the quirk factors.

Hikage Shinomori as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

En then suggested that they run away because Shigaraki could just steal all of them in the blink of an eye, leaving Deku with no strength.

Just then, Shigaraki revealed that he was able to see the vestiges and was planning to destroy them. He wanted to do so by turning everything into a giant wasteland, similar to how Spinner wanted. Fortunately for Shigaraki, he was next to Mt. Fuji. Hence, he only needed to destroy it to make the dormant volcano active.

Upon realizing Shigaraki's plan, Banjo and En expressed the horrors of Shigaraki as he did not just seem AFO's successor, but destruction itself. However, Deku wasn't ready to give up as he remembered Ochaco's words, "You're still human." Following that, he covered his arms with Black Whip as Shigaraki's Danger Sense activated.

Final thoughts on My Hero Academia chapter 411 spoilers

My Hero Academia chapter 411 spoilers revealed how Deku was unwilling to run away from Shigaraki. Instead, he prepared himself to fight the AFO successor by combining different All For One abilities. However, with Shigaraki having obtained Danger Sense, Deku is bound to face some trouble.