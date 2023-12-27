My Hero Academia chapter 411: Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 411 is slated for release on January 7, 2024, with major expectations, since it seems everything is set for the definitive Deku vs. Shigaraki showdown. This is probably the most expected battle in the entire series, and author Kohei Horikoshi has made a conscious effort in closing all other plot points before focusing on this one. In fact, the Bakugo vs. All For One battle is the latest example of this approach.

Furthermore, My Hero Academia chapter 411 is also bound to give both characters much-needed focus after they spent more than a year away from the series, basically making short cameos here and there.

It is also going to be interesting to see how Horikoshi handles the character of Shigaraki, especially considering the setup he made with Deku trying to save the inner child within him, which can be a divisive decision among the fandom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 411.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 likely to focus on Deku vs. Shigaraki

Major spoilers to expect

Given that the latest chapter in the manga has taken care of ending the Bakugo vs. All For One battle, My Hero Academia chapter 411 seems to be finally focusing on giving readers the Deku vs. Shigaraki battle. Most fans of the series have been awaiting this battle for quite some time now, so it makes sense that there is considerable hype behind this, even though the manga has not enjoyed a lot of interest worldwide in recent months.

Furthermore, this is, in a way, a long-awaited comeback for characters Deku and Tomura Shigaraki, since their roles in the story have been quite minimal during the last year or so.

Author Kohei Horikoshi has been mostly focused on ending other plot points, such as the aforementioned Bakugo-All For One plot or the one surrounding the Todoroki family. However, now that everything has been done on that end, My Hero Academia chapter 411 seems to be the moment where the final battle is going to take place.

One of the most interesting things to see is going to be how Horikoshi decides to use the different Quirks that Shigaraki has at his disposal because of All For One. While Decay is still his favorite tool to fight, now he has a lot of Quirks to choose from, which somewhat gives him an edge over Deku, although the latter also has all the Quirks of the One for All users, making this a very even fight. Further, it does not seem that anyone is going to mess with this battle.

It is also very likely that My Hero Academia chapter 411 is going to focus on the first moments of the battle, with both characters measuring the other, only to then start showing their motivations and why they have chosen their respective paths. Horikoshi has always liked to show character while fighting, and this can be a very natural approach in this moment.

There is also a very good chance that Deku is going to try to convince Shigaraki to stop and end his evil ways, which is something that a lot of fans have not been very keen on. While most people agree that Shigaraki had a tough upbringing, there is also the argument that he is too far gone to be redeemed at this point of the story.