My Hero Academia finally reveals the true cost of Bakugo's "death" and Edgeshot's sacrifice

Chapter 424 of My Hero Academia was leaked online recently. One of the topics it covered was the aftermath of Bakugo's "death" and comeback in the final war arc. The comeback was only possible because of Edgeshot's assistance. The most recent chapter shows Bakugo at the hospital, and the doctor reveals that it was a miracle that he managed to move for so long and that Edgeshot saved him from dying and assisted his heart in the process.

This was a pivotal moment for Bakugo's character, and perhaps the entirety of My Hero Academia, as he came back from his defeat against Tomura Shigaraki. He also had enough energy to help beat the old body of All For One. This decision was met with a lot of mixed reactions from the anime community, but now author Kohei Horikoshi is addressing the aftermath of this event.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining the consequences of Bakugo's "death" and Edgeshot's assistance in My Hero Academia chapter 424

Edgeshot in the anime (Image via Bones).

One of the main plot points of the recently leaked chapter 424 of the manga was showing Katsuki Bakugo after the final war arc. It was in the chapter where the doctor revealed to him that he suffered major damage during the battle. He was also told that his heart was saved by Edgeshot's quick thinking and his own Quirk, which allowed him to keep going for as long as he did.

There was also confirmation that one of his arms was massively injured. This was because of its excessive use when he was in that condition during the final arc and the wounds he suffered when fighting Tomura Shigaraki. The doctor also stated that surgery could help but wasn't certain that rehabilitation was going to help, which meant that he could not use it anymore.

It was also suggested by the doctor that he could use robotic limbs like Mirko if he wanted to continue being a hero, but Bakugo pointed out that wouldn't be possible since his Quirk required his palms to sweat. That goes to show the lengths of Bakugo's "death" against Shigaraki and how key Edgeshot's help was, even if it came at a great cost.

What could happen to Bakugo's character now?

Bakugo in the anime (Image via Bones).

Author Kohei Horikoshi stated during this week's Shonen Jump issue that the next few My Hero Academia chapters were going to be focused on the "Academia" part of the title. It could mean showing how class A-1 is graduating. The final panel of the recently leaked chapter 424 showed a somewhat older Deku, meaning there could be a timeskip to two years into the future when they can graduate from UA.

This recent chapter showed a lot of Bakugo's regret at how he treated Deku when they were at school. Meanwhile, the next few chapters might show how he has progressed as a hero after his injuries and the events of the series. Horikoshi could also show the kind of hero he is going to become.

Final thoughts

Katsuki Bakugo's "death" in the My Hero Academia manga had a lot of consequences for him, as the epilogue recently showed. If it wasn't for Edgeshot's assistance at the time, there was a very good chance that Bakugo wouldn't have made it back alive in the final arc.

