Horikoshi's latest My Hero Academia art finally gives hope of a happy ending for Deku and Bakugo

My Hero Academia author Kohei Horikoshi has created several characters who have become popular throughout the years, but very few have had the reach of Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, the protagonist, and Katsuki Bakugo, the deuteragonist. Their relationship, going back to school days, was filled with ups and downs, with Bakugo antagonizing Deku, although they have managed to become friends over the course of the series.

Now Horikoshi has pleased a lot of My Hero Academia fans with a recent cover he made for the latest issue of Jump Giga magazine, which is a seasonal sister magazine of the popular Weekly Shonen Jump, where the series is usually published.

This magazine usually focuses on covering spinoffs and bonus chapters, and now it features a cover made by Horikoshi of Bakugo and Deku smiling together, with the author stating in that issue that it was meant to represent a "happy ending for them".

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series

Recent Jump Giga cover features My Hero Academia's Bakugo and Deku

Kohei Horikoshi has recently drawn a cover for the latest issue of Jump Giga, featuring two smiling Deku and Bakugo, which had a lot of positive receptions online. The mangaka also stated in the magazine "I drew it imagining the moment when they were praised by All Might!", which is something that has been a constant throughout the series in terms of their admiration for the legendary hero.

A lot of fans have also believed that this cover means that the story is going to get a happy ending and that Deku and Bakugo are going to make it through and graduate from UA as well.

Considering that Deku is getting support to fight All For One and Bakugo seems to be taken out, that seems like the most logical conclusion, especially when taking into account how Horikoshi tends to write his stories.

Furthermore, other fans also took it as a way to celebrate the development of these two characters in terms of their friendship, which is a very prominent plot point across the series. Initially on bad terms, Bakugo and Deku have managed to develop a more positive friendship, although that doesn't mean that the road there hasn't been divisive to some fans.

The development of Bakugo and Deku's friendship

Deku and Bakugo in the anime (Image via Bones).

There is no denying that Deku and Bakugo have one of the most important friendships in My Hero Academia since they were introduced in the first chapter of the manga and are two of the main characters. It is also worth pointing out that their issues, which stemmed from Bakugo's inferiority complex and constant bullying of Deku, led to the beginning of their respective character arcs.

Deku suffers greatly from imposter syndrome and insecurity throughout the series because of the years he was bullied by Bakugo for not having a Quirk while the latter has to redeem himself from being a bully.

This also leads to them having a better friendship as the arcs go by, which is something that is reflected through the character of All Might, who constantly picks up on how they have changed.

That doesn't mean that this friendship isn't without its critics, with some people arguing that Deku shouldn't have forgiven Bakugo's bullying so easily. This is a major reason why their friendship is divisive in the anime community even to this day.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia author Kohei Horikoshi's cover for the latest Jump Giga issue has led to some fans believe the series is going to have a happy ending for the cast, particularly Deku and Bakugo. While this hasn't been confirmed, there are a lot of arguments to believe that to be the case.

