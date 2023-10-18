Bakugo and Deku holding hands in My Hero Academia chapter 404 sends fandom into a frenzy

With the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 404 out, fans got to see Bakugo saving All Might with some assistance from Deku. Fans were worried about All Might, however, Bakugo's return saw him teaming up with Deku to save the former No. 1 Hero from the clutches of AFO.

While fans were happy that All Might was saved, their focus was on something else entirely. The manga chapter saw Deku and Bakugo hold hands. As one would expect, this event sent the fans into a frenzy as they took over social media with their comments on the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia chapter 404.

My Hero Academia chapter 404: Bakugo and Deku's hand-holding causes fans to go wild

My Hero Academia chapter 404 spoilers saw Bakugo and Deku lock eyes with each other, following which Bakugo launched himself toward Deku. Bakugo did this so that Deku could use his quirk to launch him toward All Might and AFO. During this, the two held hands with each other. This incident left fans in a frenzy as they had finally gotten a canon moment of Deku and Bakugo holding hands.

One fan even stated that the fact that Deku immediately knew what Bakugo wanted to do from just locking eyes says a lot about the duo. Fans, to date, shipped the two characters with each other with no concrete reason behind the same. However, with the hand-holding incident in My Hero Academia chapter 404 spoilers, they had stumbled upon a gold mine for the same.

Additionally, a good majority of fans also found the scene to be very emotional. Once when the two heroes were kids, Bakugo had fallen and Deku had offered him his hand to help. However, Bakugo felt that Deku was being disrespectful to him and did not take up the offer.

Now, years later, Bakugo had himself launched toward Deku to hold his hand and help All Might. This says a lot about Bakugo's growth as a character. Thus, the fans thanked Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi for his service.

That said, there was also another incident that made fans crazy. After Deku launched Bakugo toward All Might and AFO, one of the manga panels saw two hands joining each other. Considering that one of the hands looked similar to that of Izuku Midoriya's hand, fans were convinced that the other hand was of Bakugo.

Given that fans have no confirmation about the same, they started theorizing about it. One fan believed that the manga had given a glimpse of the future where Deku and Bakugo are set to hold hands. Meanwhile, others believed that the incident had already taken place, but was set to be shown as part of a flashback.

That's when one fan revealed that the probability of the hands being of Deku praying seemed higher because there was a mistranslation earlier. The spoilers were mistranslated as "someone grabbed someone's hand." However, the accurate translation says. "Someone's clenched fist."

This means that someone may have been praying for Bakugo to save All Might. Considering that one of the hands had injuries similar to those on Deku's hand, there was a good chance that My Hero Academia chapter 404 spoilers depicted Deku praying for All Might.

