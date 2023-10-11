My Hero Academia's biggest revival answers what happened to Edgeshot

The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 403 have come out. While fans were anticipating a terrible fate for All Might, the manga left fans elated with the return of a fan-favorite character. While fans had been anticipating some hero to come rescue All Might, Bakugo ended up becoming a delightful surprise to them.

Katsuki Bakugo had been absent from the manga for quite some time. This left fans to believe that Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight had actually passed away. However, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi left them with some hope after Ninja Hero: Edgeshot took it upon himself to rescue him. Now that Bakugo has returned, what happened to the Ninja Hero? Did Edgeshot become Bakugo's heart?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Did Edgeshot sacrifice himself to save Katsuki Bakugo?

Edgeshot as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

While the manga spoilers haven't revealed it clearly, it can be presumed that Ninja Hero: Edegeshot possibly sacrificed himself to rescue Katsuki Bakugo. Edgeshot's Quirk Foldabody allowed him to make his body and limbs extremely thin and long, allowing him to be as thin as a string.

Thus, when he found out how Shigaraki's attack happened to rupture Katsuki Bakugo's heart, Edgeshot changed his form to as thin as a surgical suture to enter Bakugo and rescue him. However, the Ninja Hero's Quirk also had a dangerous side effect. If the hero's body is stretched too thin, it gradually affects his lifespan. Hence, his lifespan could be affected to the point where it slowly starts to fade away.

Considering the amount of time it took for Edgeshot to rescue Bakugo, there is a possibility that the Ninja Hero may have ended up using his entire lifespan. Hence, while treating Bakugo's ruptured heart as surgical sutures, Edgeshot may have successfully patched him up. However, while doing so, the Ninja Hero may have lost his lifespan, effectively making him part of Bakugo's heart. Thus, it can be presumed that Edgeshot became Bakugo's heart.

That said, the same is yet to be confirmed in the manga. The spoilers only revealed Bakugo's return with no mention of Edgeshot. Thus, there still remains the small possibility that the Ninja Hero may have successfully come out of Bakugo. However, considering the stakes of the fight and Bakugo's facial expression at the time, there does lie the possibility that a big sacrifice might have been made.

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the next manga chapter comes out to find out what happened prior to Bakugo's return in My Hero Academia chapter 403. Thus, the next chapter could likely be a flashback chapter that may narrate the events that took place with Edgeshot while saving Bakugo.

There is no way that mangaka Kohei Horikoshi misses out on paying homage to a character who knowingly risked his life to save one of the protagonists. Hence, the upcoming chapter may likely also give Bakugo some character development as he possibly woke up knowing that Edgeshot sacrificed himself to save him.

