Bakugo is handling the aftermath of My Hero Academia's final war better than Todoroki or Uraraka, and there’s a valid reason

My Hero Academia's final war has had a major impact on several members of the main cast, such as Shoto Todoroki and Ochaco Uraraka. However, it is interesting to see that Katsuki Bakugo, usually the most prone to emotional outbursts, has been handling the aftermath a lot better than them. This might not be down to emotional maturity or lack thereof, but rather that Bakugo had no connection to the people he was facing in this arc.

Bakugo had no past with the characters he faced in My Hero Academia's final war and that is something that made the situation solely professional to him, in a way. However, Shoto had to deal with Dabi, who is his brother, and the entire drama surrounding him and Uraraka, who had faced Himiko Toga several times across the series, so there was a personal element for her as well since she wanted to keep the villain from hurting others.

Explaining why Katsuki Bakugo has handled the aftermath of My Hero Academia's final war better than Shoto Todoroki and Ochaco Uraraka

Uraraka and Bakugo handled My Hero Academia's final war differently (Image via Bones)

Recent chapter 425 of the manga has shown how Ochaco Uraraka could be seen affected and nervous after the events of My Hero Academia's final war arc, which makes sense considering that this was the first time that she was involved in a conflict of this level. Furthermore, her battle with Himiko Toga and the feeling that she might have died and failed to save her is something that plays a significant role in her character at the moment.

A more extreme example of this can be seen with Shoto Todoroki as his conflict with Dabi was a lot more personal since they were brothers and both suffered under his parents' roof. However, while Shoto has tried to fix his problems with his family, Dabi only wanted to cause chaos and hurt others, which leads to a very complicated situation for the Todoroki family, and the cliffhanger of chapter 425 seems to indicate they are still yet to have a resolution.

On the other hand, Katsuki Bakugo doesn't have any of those connections with the likes of Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. As far as Bakugo goes, his only goal in My Hero Academia's final war was to stop the villains and his only personal connection was with Deku, who has been the entire focus of his character arc throughout the series.

What could happen to these characters in the epilogue

Dabi and Shoto had a showdown in My Hero Academia's final war (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia's final war arc might have ended but the consequences are still and a very good example of that was in chapter 425. That chapter ended with a cliffhanger of Endeavor in a wheelchair and watching a giant device in front of him, which has led the fandom to speculate that it might be Dabi and that the next chapter could focus on the Todoroki family.

Furthermore, the introduction of a mysterious new character in chapter 425 has had the fandom torn over the idea that it could be Tomura Shigaraki coming back in some shape or form. That is a decision that is bound to be controversial if that proves to be the case, although it is also worth pointing out that the manga wasn't very clear about who he is.

Katsuki Bakugo had some closure in chapter 424 as it was confirmed that one of his arms was basically inutilized after the events of My Hero Academia's final war. However, there is a very good chance he is going to have one final moment with Deku before the series ends.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that My Hero Academia's final war arc took a major toll on several characters and has led to some assumptions that Bakugo has handled the aftermath better than Shoto and Uraraka. However, it is also worth pointing out that none of the battles he was in were personal to him.

