My Hero Academia may not have killed Dabi yet, and chapter 425 hints at how

With My Hero Academia manga having entered its epilogue phase, manga creator Kohei Horikoshi has begun tying all the loose ends before finishing the series. Hence, fans expected the manga to now move at a much slower pace, showcasing the merry conclusion each character deserved.

However, that does not seem to be the case, as the Todoroki family may still have to deal with their biggest mistake, Dabi. Many fans believed that the villain had perished after his battle against Shoto Todoroki and the Flaming Sidekickers. Nevertheless, as suggested by My Hero Academia chapter 425, the villain might still be alive.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 425 hints at Dabi still being alive

Shoto Todoroki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans might remember, in My Hero Academia, chapter 390, Shoto Todoroki won his fight against Dabi. However, given Dabi's condition and the effects of Shoto's Great Glacial Aegir, Dabi had begun freezing inside out, worsening his condition. Soon after, a few recovery robots escorted him away. Since then, fans have believed that Dabi had long passed away.

However, after 35 chapters, it seems like the manga has finally hinted at the character's return. My Hero Academia chapter 425 spoilers saw Yuga Aoyama announce his leave from U.A. High School.

Concerning that, Izuku Midoriya asks Shoto if he would attend his farewell party. Shoto said yes to the farewell party as long as it was not on the same day.

Deku looked very concerned for Shoto. However, Shoto reassured Deku that he was fine. With that, he stepped in the opposite direction.

As the manga changed panels, Shoto's father Endeavor could be seen seated in a wheelchair, looking at a giant machine. Additionally, the manga gave fans a small preview with the phrase, "The Todoroki family faces..." While the manga did not reveal it, there is a huge chance that the panel hinted at Dabi's current condition.

Todoroki family as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

There is a good chance that the giant machine Endeavor was seated in front of was a form of ventilator, essentially keeping Dabi alive through life support. While the character certainly did not pass away, it seems like he is at death's door.

Now, there are two paths the manga could take: one that sees Toya Todoroki slowly recover from his condition and make amends with his family before being sentenced to prison. The other possibility is that Dabi's condition gets far too bad for any recovery; hence, the Todoroki family might be planning to bid farewell to their family's eldest son by getting him off life support.

This might be the reason why Deku was worried about Shoto's mental state. Nevertheless, given that Shoto was never close to his oldest brother, he felt fine. However, that won't be the case for his family, as each of them was close to Toya in some way.

Nevertheless, such a possible development hints that the upcoming My Hero Academia manga chapter might be one of the most emotional chapters in the series.

