Horikoshi does with My Hero Academia what Kubo and Kishimoto failed to do in Bleach and Naruto

As fans can deduce from the developments in Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga, the series is slowly inching toward its end. However, unlike other manga like Tite Kubo's Bleach and Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto, the adventure superhero manga is planning to feature a unique Shonen manga ending.

My Hero Academia, written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, is a Japanese superhero manga that began serialization in July 2014 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga has been collected into 40 compiled volumes and has sold over 100 million copies worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia manga set to have a long epilogue

Deku, Iida, and Kaminaria as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans can see from the end of My Hero Academia chapter 424, the manga series isn't done yet. Following the final battle, the manga will not end immediately and will showcase Izuku Midoriya and his friends' stories as they lead the way to a brighter future.

The manga series showed Izuku Midoriya, Tenya Iida, and Denki Kaminari standing in front of the U.A. High School. This means that the manga series will likely focus on the U.A. students as they complete their hero program at the school.

The manga creator Kohei Horikoshi also announced the same through his comment in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. He expressed that he knew writing conventions dictated the conclusion of a story (epilogue) should always be short. However, as per him, My Hero Academia was different and could not end immediately after the battle. So, Horikoshi announced that the manga would be under serialization for some more time.

Fans can confirm that the manga will be serialized for at least five more chapters. This is because Shueisha tends to announce the release date of a manga's final chapter if it is set to release within five weeks. Given that the publisher has made no such announcements, fans can expect the manga to be under serialization for some more time.

Kazui Kurosaki as seen in the Bleach manga (Image via Shueisha)

This was not observed in Tite Kubo's Bleach or Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto manga. Both manga ended soon after the final battle.

Following the final battle in the Bleach manga, the series featured only two more chapters: one that tied up the events after the battle against Yhwach and another that showed a time skip and featured the new generation of Shinigami.

Boruto and Naruto as seen in the Naruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

Naruto manga also featured two chapters following the final battle between Naruto and Sasuke. The second-to-last chapter ties up the events after the Fourth Shinobi World War, and the final chapter shows a time skip, featuring the new generation of Shinobi. This chapter also acts as a preview for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series.

Hence, given the supposed long epilogue My Hero Academia manga is set to have, Kohei Horikoshi will do something neither Shonen manga creator greats Tite Kubo nor Masashi Kishimoto did with their series.

