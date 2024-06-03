The epilogue is Horikoshi's final chance to answer My Hero Academia's longest-running mystery

With the My Hero Academia manga having finally begun its epilogue, the manga series is effectively in its final stages. This means that, possibly in a few chapters, the series will end. Hence, manga creator Kohei Horikoshi will have to tie up all possible loose ends in the next chapters.

While certain fans may believe that the series is perfect and has no loose ends, there is one mystery that hasn't been revealed yet. Who is Deku's father Hisashi Midoriya? This is a question fans have been wondering about since the start of the series. The revelation would have answered several questions fans had about the Midoriya family. Unfortunately, the manga has yet to reveal the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Horikoshi will have to reveal Deku's father soon

Midoriya and Inko as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia manga creator Kohei Horikoshi has been bombarded with questions related to Deku's father Hisashi, ever since the manga series began. Fans especially had questions about the father's identity as no matter what injury Deku incurred, he was never mentioned by his wife Inko Midoriya.

The manga did reveal that he was working overseas, however, that wasn't a good enough reason for a father to not contact his son and wife when the country they resided in was in extreme jeopardy. This led fans to create theories about the character as they wished to decipher the mystery character's identity.

That's when manga creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed that Deku's father will be revealed in the future. Unfortunately, the manga creator made the statement back at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con. It has been nearly six years since the event, yet the manga hasn't made any revelation surrounding the character.

Now that the manga series is effectively inching towards its end, the manga creator has no choice but to reveal the long-awaited mystery in the next few chapters. This might also be the reason why, despite the final battle being over, the manga creator refused to end the series.

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the Boku no Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Hence, fans can expect Horikoshi to reveal Deku's father in the next few chapters. With that, they may finally learn the full extent of Hisashi Midoriya's fire-based quirk and what relationship he shares with his family.

Given that the character did not try contacting his son and wife for years, the chances of them being tight-knit are low. However, there is also the possibility that Hisashi's work did not allow him to contact anyone, let alone his family members.

Thus, there is a really good chance that fans will get to learn about Hisashi Midoriya's profession and circumstances in the next few chapters. The answers to the same could also reveal some questions fans have about Izuku Midoriya, especially his obsession with minor details. Unfortunately, fans have no way to confirm this until the possible chapter is released.

