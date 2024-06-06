My Hero Academia manga goes on a hiatus after chapter 425

My Hero Academia manga is set to go on a two-week break after the release of Chapter 425 in the Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #29. The manga series will return with Chapter 426 in the magazine's issue #31 set to be released on Monday, July 1, 2024.

My Hero Academia manga, written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, is an action superhero manga series that began serialization in July 2014 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. With 40 compiled manga volumes released, the manga series has over 100 million copies in circulation.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia manga set to return in July 2024

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 is set to be released on Monday, June 10, 2024. However, before the manga chapter's official release, the alleged spoilers for the same dropped online. With that, the details about My Hero Academia manga's forthcoming break were also unveiled.

Following the release of Chapter 425 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine Issue #29, Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga will be on break for two weeks straight. After that, the series will resume with Chapter 426 in the Weekly Shounen Jump Issue 31/2024 out on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Unfortunately, the manga did not announce the reason behind the two-week break.

Class 1A students as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

Fans should also know that Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga has announced a two-week break following the release of Chapter 262. However, unlike My Hero Academia, the dark-fantasy supernatural manga unveiled the reason behind the break. Manga creator Gege Akuatami had seemingly fallen ill.

This was also made evident by the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers as the upcoming chapter will only feature seven pages.

Deku and All Might as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

However, that is not the case for My Hero Academia manga as the upcoming chapter will feature 15 pages. While it is well-known amongst the fanbase that the manga creator's health has been deteriorating, it seems like the upcoming break is not due to health reasons. Instead, it can be assumed that following the final battle, manga creator Kohei Horikoshi wanted to take things slow. That is why he must have taken a two-week break, to essentially take a breather.

Unfortunately, there is no way to confirm this unless either the Shueisha editors or the manga creator himself unveils the same.

