My Hero Academia Chapter 425: Major spoilers to expect

With author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series having officially begun its epilogue, fans are more anxious than ever for My Hero Academia Chapter 425’s release. Much of this anticipation comes from the fact that there are so many plot threads to wrap up, such as Ochako Uraraka and Shoto Todoroki’s personal character arcs and more.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 425 as of this article’s writing, meaning fans have no idea what to expect from the upcoming issue. Moreover, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan have brought the long term viability of the series’ spoiler process into question, making it liable to go defunct at any time without warning (including this week).

Thankfully, there are some very basic aspects of and events within My Hero Academia Chapter 425 which fans can predict and count on being present. These mainly revolve around a return to the series’ title as Horikoshi stated earlier this weekend, which in other words means fans will see the “Academia” theme of the series be its main focus.

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 likely to emphasize how U.A. has changed as a school, set up Shoto/Uraraka focus

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 will likely open with a continued focus on Deku, who’ll likely explain what his plan at U.A. is moving forward considering he lost his Quirk. That being said, he likely will be staying in the Hero Course and Class 1-A, even if only as an honorary student rather than being considered a full-fledged “hero in training.”

The issue will also likely see Deku get some sort of recognition from the school and/or his classmates, especially considering how involved they all were with his victory over All For One. This should likewise set up Deku revealing to his whole class that he no longer has One For All, and is now fully Quirkless again.

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 will likely see someone suggest that he could use a suit of armor like All Might did in the war, but Deku will likely reject this on the grounds of it not being his dream. He should in turn explain that he’s fully satisfied having lived out his dream with all of them, and is ready to accept his return to being a Quirkless person.

It’s at this point that some sort of transition should be set up, with the next scenes focusing in on Ochako Uraraka and Shoto Todoroki in a shared perspective. The two will likely each discuss the ultimate fates which befell Himiko Toga and Toya Todoroki, AKA Dabi, following the events of the final war. Fans are unlikely to get specifics here, with this scene instead likely being stretched out in order to set up flashbacks in the subsequent release.

Likewise, My Hero Academia Chapter 425 should see the pair’s discussion extended by each sharing a newfound desire to “change” Pro Hero society following Toga and Dabi’s fates. They’ll likely cite Deku not giving up on his dreams as their motivation, again reaffirming that Deku truly has become a hero by serving as a totem of inspiration to others.

The issue should then end by setting up a shared flashback between the two, likely revealing them each learning the fates of Toga and Dabi simultaneously. This will allow the subsequent issue to fully explain the circumstances of their fates, also teasing any sort of redemption for either if such an approach is taken by Horikoshi.

