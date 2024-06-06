My Hero Academia epilogue will be as long as a normal arc, and chapter 425 spoilers confirm it

My Hero Academia epilogue is set to start with chapter 425, which will be released on June 10, 2024. Fortunately, for the fans, the spoilers for the same have already been released and indicate that the series is far from its last chapter.

The spoilers showcased some sentimental moments among Deku's class and the seniors, as some graduated from U.A. High while others were promoted to an upper grade. Moreover, the chapter also saw Aoyama leave the U.A. as a way of atoning for his sins.

The spoilers proved that Horikoshi's words regarding the future chapters were just as they seemed because they were solely focused on the students in their daily lives at U.A., which is the title of the series. This indicated that the My Hero Academia epilogue could just be as long as a simple arc showcasing some ups and some downs, just like the previous arcs.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia chapter 425 and has the author's opinion.

Exploring the My Hero Academia epilogue

Tamaki (left) and Nejire (right) (Image via Bones)

While most fans were expecting the My Hero Academia epilogue to simply showcase a chapter of two where the U.A. held its graduation ceremony, chapter 425 proved that the series is far from over.

According to the spoilers for this chapter, where some students enjoyed their graduation, there was also some tension on the roads, indicating that an arc just commenced.

Chapter 425 will be titled Out-of-Season, as revealed by the spoilers, and start with the graduation ceremony of the third-years of U.A. High, which was Mirio Togata's class. While Nejire and Tamaki received their diplomas, it was revealed that Principle Nezu played a main role in the reconstruction project after the final war.

Mirio as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Present Mic then called Mirio on the stage for the graduation ceremony, who, despite his funny personality, delivered a very serious speech. However, he couldn't hold back and ended his speech with a joke. The chapter then returned to Deku's class, which was promoted to the year, and Aizawa retained his duty as their homeroom teacher.

Unfortunately, Aoyama had to leave the U.A. because he only entered the school on All for One's instructions. He wanted a new start in life, and Shinso would join Class 1-A in his place. Aoyama, blinded by his emotions, kept using his Navel Laser, and this visualized Hagakure for the first time in front of the whole class.

Aoyama as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

In all this, Deku went to talk to Uraraka about something, but he lost his chance as she changed the topic. Deku then visited Shoto and asked him about attending Aoyama's farewell party. Shoto replied he would only come if his party wasn't on the 'same day.'

The spoilers for the chapter also showcased a mysterious man running through the streets and ended with a scene where Endeavor was sitting before a giant device, which could be a healing chamber with Dabi inside it.

Speculating the future

Endeavor (left) and Dabi (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

As stated above, the My Hero Academia epilogue would be a normal arc instead of a few chapters. This arc would be centered around the afterevents of the final war and the mysterious man that was running through the streets.

Moreover, there was something Deku wanted to tell Uraraka, so fans could get to see that in future chapters. Lastly, the upcoming arc could be heavily centered around Endeavor and Dabi, as he was sitting before a device that could be keeping his son alive.

Related Links