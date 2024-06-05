Todoroki family might suffer a heavy loss, and My Hero Academia has hinted at it already

My Hero Academia chapter 423 marked the end of the final war and saw the heroes return to their normal lives in the next chapter (424), thus indicating that the biggest calamity in the series was finally over.

But the series has yet to confirm which heroes made it out alive, instead of the ones that were showcased in chapter 424. Considering how Bakugo and All Might made it out alive as they were gravely injured during the battle with All for One, there are chances that there wouldn't be much of a loss regarding some Pro Heroes.

However, the series could have already foreshadowed the demise of a very famous hero who, according to fans, also deserved to die. That hero is Endeavor, whose demise was showcased in an official illustration of the Todoroki family.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring the fate of Endeavor in My Hero Academia

Endeavor as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Enji Todoroki (Hero Name: Endeavor) is the current number 1 hero of Japan after All Might couldn't continue his career. His quirk is Hellflame, which allows him to manipulate and produce extremely hot flames. He is also the father of Shoto Todoroki, one of the series' central protagonists.

The start of Endeavor's career was a rough one as he was obsessed with becoming the hero. During that time, All Might was the number 1 hero and whatever Enji did, he could never surpass the strongest. A point arrived when Endeavor gave up and decided to put the responsibility of surpassing All Might to his future generations.

Rei (left) and Enji (right) meet for the first time (Image via Bones)

Endeavor married Rei Himura, who had a completely opposite quirk called Frost. This made him optimistic about the future. His firstborn child was Toya Todoroki, who didn't inherit both of his parents' quirks. Rather he got the ability to produce flames, which was stronger than his father's.

Toya's quirk was so powerful that it started damaging his own body. So, Endeavor stopped giving him over-the-top training for the sake of his own life. After Toya, Fuyumi was born and she inherited her mother's quirk. This was followed by their third child, Natsuo, who also got his mother's quirk. At this point, Endeavor was growing frustrated and so was Rei as her body could hardly conceive anymore.

Toya dying by his own flames (Image via Bones)

Finally, one day, Shoto was born who inherited both of his parents' quirks, and this made Toya upset as he felt secluded now. He started training alone and was caught in a fire during this process. Due to overflowing emotions, the Todoroki family didn't look for him and considered him dead.

Toya was indeed alive and after realizing that his family didn't even bother looking for him, he gave up his personality and became Dabi. His only aim was to make his father suffer, just like he did to him.

The Todoroki family (Image via Shueisha)

In My Hero Academia chapter 388, after Todoroki managed to defeat Dabi during the final war, the villain reemerged but this time with an Ice quirk that awakened when he was near death. Everyone in his family stood before him, apologizing for their negligence and begging him to stop. The chapter ended with a special illustration that said:

"Reunited with his mother and siblings, what lies beyond his (Dabi's) gaze.."

However, due to Shoto's improvisation of his quirk, Dabi's actions were stopped. After this, the family shared a sentimental moment where Dabi kept cursing his father as Endeavor kept apologizing to everyone in his family.

The Todoroki family without Endeavor (Image via Shueisha)

Post chapter 388, a colored illustration of the Todoroki family was released as an extra at the end of the same volume (volume 39). It consisted of all the siblings and Rei, and oddly enough, didn't show Endeavor. This could be a foreshadowing of the demise of the number 1 hero after the final war.

The last time he was seen was in chapter 421 when he delivered a fire punch on TomurAFO alongside Shoto. With his current life status still unknown, the official illustration of volume 39 could have foreshadowed Endeavor's death during the aftermath of the final war, while also confirming that Dabi wouldn't die.

