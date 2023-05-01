Does Dabi’s new powers make Shoto Todoroki irrelevant in My Hero Academia chapter 387? Explored

My Hero Academia chapter 387 is set to return on May 8, 2023, in Japan. However, fans have already known the events of the upcoming issue through spoilers and scans. Needless to say, they have been ecstatic these past few weeks. First, witnessing All Might's return to fight All For One, and now, seeing Dabi awakening the Ice Quirk that he inherited from his mother.

Endeavor is facing criticism once again for being a bad parent, as it was due to him that Dabi's actual powers remained stunted. This new development raises questions about Shoto Todoroki's significance in the story, given that Endeavor had to compensate for his elder son's apparent lack by having Shoto and pushing him to become stronger. However, despite Dabi awakening his Ice Quirk, Shoto remains an important character in My Hero Academia.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga. The views reflected throughout this artcile are the author's own.

Shoto becomes even more important after the twist in My Hero Academia chapter 387

Dabi awakens new powers in My Hero Academia chapter 387

Dabi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

According to the spoilers and raw scans of My Hero Academia chapter 387, it has been revealed that Dabi possessed both of his parents' Quirks from the beginning. However, Endeavor's abusive treatment towards him resulted in his Ice Quirk remaining dormant for many years, causing him to develop negative emotions.

Endeavor had always hoped to have a child with both his and Rei's abilities, which would surpass All Might's power. His dream became a reality with the birth of Shoto Todoroki, whose Quirk allows him to generate fire from his left side and ice from his right.

Dabi tried to attack Shoto when they were young (Image via Studio Bones)

However, with Dabi now revealed to possess the same powers and potentially even stronger than Shoto, some may see Shoto as becoming less relevant in comparison to his older brother.

Why Shoto will remain relevant to the story even after the events of My Hero Academia chapter 387

Shoto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Shoto and Dabi's relationship is one of the most complex in the world of My Hero Academia. While Dabi has a deep resentment and jealousy towards Shoto, the younger Todoroki still shows empathy for his eldest brother, acknowledging that he was also a victim of their father's abusive behavior.

As per All Might's orders, Shoto will soon reach Gunga and attempt to stop Dabi. The fight could potentially involve a three versus one scenario, with Endeavor, Rei, and Shoto working together to neutralize Dabi or a one-on-one battle between Shoto and Dabi.

Deku promising Endeavor that they will stop Dabi togetber as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Regardless, Shoto is likely to emerge as the most significant individual, depending on his ability to show empathy and compassion towards Dabi. It is critical that he be willing to move on from their past. As a result, he has not lost his significance in the story yet.

