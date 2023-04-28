My Hero Academia chapter 387 spoilers have fans raving about Dabi's new powers

My Hero Academia chapter 387 spoilers were unexpectedly released on Wednesday, April 27, 2023. Fans saw Dabi and Endeavor seemingly begin their final fight together, an idea further supported by the shocking arrival of Rei Todoroki.

What fans are truly talking about, however, is Dabi awakening a new set of powers that have been lying dormant within him. It seems as though he did indeed inherit his mother Rei’s Quirk and was subconsciously using it in chapter 387.

Fans’ understanding of Dabi, the Todoroki family drama, Endeavor as a character, and more have been rocked to the core following this revelation.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the predominant fan reactions to Dabi’s new powers, which are displayed in My Hero Academia chapter 387.

My Hero Academia chapter 387 shows readers that Toya Todoroki may have been the child Endeavor wanted all along

Fan reaction

serena @ghostlytouya reminder that this probably the first time enji has hugged touya #MHA387 reminder that this probably the first time enji has hugged touya #MHA387 https://t.co/dJGNoR2fJP

My Hero Academia chapter 387’s reveal of Dabi’s latent powers has sent the series’ fanbase into a tailspin. Diehard fans of Dabi and the Todoroki family, as well as aloof readers relative to this plotline, are commenting on the revelation. Unsurprisingly, many are focused on the symbolic and emotional meaning behind Dabi awakening these powers at this time.

As many are readily pointing out, Endeavor and Dabi’s relationship is a very tumultuous one. Endeavor constantly pushed a young Dabi, then called Toya Todoroki, to increase his temperature and flame output. As Dabi so eloquently puts it himself, Endeavor only ever taught him “how to turn up the heat.”

mha_tsumi @mha_central #mha387 Dabis dance with Enjis is legit is one of my most fave scenes from the manga. Its simple, its beautiful, its theamtic, its tragic. Enji is staring right into Touyas eyes, Enji has a scar matching Shoto and an arm missing matching Touya #mha387 Dabis dance with Enjis is legit is one of my most fave scenes from the manga. Its simple, its beautiful, its theamtic, its tragic. Enji is staring right into Touyas eyes, Enji has a scar matching Shoto and an arm missing matching Touya https://t.co/NjSp5z49Pg

DiepTho💛💙 @DiepTho1 #mha387 Ok so EVERYTHING that the entire Todorki family had gone through was just because of Enji's impatience with his first son and indecisiveness. #mha387 Ok so EVERYTHING that the entire Todorki family had gone through was just because of Enji's impatience with his first son and indecisiveness. https://t.co/Dz0Dla5JV6

In light of My Hero Academia chapter 387, fans are honing in on this line and realizing that it could be Endeavor’s own fault that Dabi is only just now awakening these powers. Had Endeavor taken a hands-off approach to Toya’s training and let him develop his powers on his own, the Ice Quirk he inherited from his mother may have been fully realized.

This, in turn, would dramatically change the lives of all the Todoroki family members, especially the lives of Rei and Shoto Todoroki. While Natsuo and Fuyumi also undoubtedly suffered, Rei, Shoto, and Dabi were the most impacted by Endeavor’s obsession.

tan #MHA387 @tobioheist just remembered rei is the only one dabi still refers to by their relation “mom” and the first thing touya wanted to to do when he woke up from his coma was go back home to apologise to his mom… im gonna km$ #MHA387 just remembered rei is the only one dabi still refers to by their relation “mom” and the first thing touya wanted to to do when he woke up from his coma was go back home to apologise to his mom… im gonna km$ #MHA387 https://t.co/A6Q3VIB3X6

Grace🪐ICE QUIRK DABI🪐 @sunnytouyaa #MHA387 Touya inheriting Rei's ice quirk is so cool, like I'm happy the theory was confirmed but it's so scary too? It makes me fear that Dabi is actually going to die. :(( #MHA387 Touya inheriting Rei's ice quirk is so cool, like I'm happy the theory was confirmed but it's so scary too? It makes me fear that Dabi is actually going to die. :(( https://t.co/SZLcpb0JQ9

sidney @hopefulsidney #mha387

ever since i read this line from ch. 302 i always thought "what if Dabi really inherited both his parents quirks but Endeavor unintentionally put too much focus on the fire part?" love to see I was right ever since i read this line from ch. 302 i always thought "what if Dabi really inherited both his parents quirks but Endeavor unintentionally put too much focus on the fire part?" love to see I was right #mha387 ever since i read this line from ch. 302 i always thought "what if Dabi really inherited both his parents quirks but Endeavor unintentionally put too much focus on the fire part?" love to see I was right https://t.co/uoH8sm0W4U

Beyond this, fans are particularly enamored with the portrayal of Dabi in My Hero Academia chapter 387. The constant visualizations of Endeavor seeing Dabi as a young, happy, and smiling Toya are absolutely heartbreaking to read. This sadness is only exacerbated by the fact that after essentially every one of these scenes, Endeavor eats an attack he never saw coming.

Fans are also honing in on Endeavor and Dabi’s two hug scenes. One sees Dabi return to his “normal” state of being rather than the zombie-like husk he now is. In any case, fans are clearly obsessing and fawning over the emotional implications of this issue as it relates to the Todoroki family in general, as well as its various subset relationships.

