My Hero Academia chapter 387 finally gives hints of Rei Todoroki’s quirk

My Hero Academia chapter 387 releases on May 8, 2023, in Japan, but the spoilers and raw scans have already been released. The upcoming chapter of My Hero Academia will divert attention from All Might's battle against All For One and instead focus on Rei Todoroki and her intervention.

Rei showcasing her ice quirk during her fight with Dabi will give her character a chance to shine. Throughout My Hero Academia, Rei has proven to be a strong and resilient individual who has overcome unimaginable obstacles. She has faced immense emotional turmoil due to the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband, which had pushed her to the brink of losing her sanity. Nevertheless, Rei managed to recover and retain her humanity. While her journey is inspiring, seeing her use her quirk against her own son takes it to another level.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 387.

Rei Todoroki uses her ice quirk in My Hero Academia chapter 387

Rei Todoroki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Spoilers and raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 387 have been released, revealing that the upcoming installment will focus on the Todoroki family, specifically Rei Todoroki. The chapter will begin by delving into the Himura family's lineage, to which Rei belonged prior to her marriage. Geten will divulge that their quirk has evolved over the generations, resulting in stronger and more complex manifestations.

This will be followed by Dabi manifesting Rei's quirk while he battles Endeavor. In My Hero Academia chapter 387, it will finally be revealed that Toya Todoroki, now Dabi, always had his father's and his mother's quirks. However, it is due to Endeavor's own fault that the ice quirk remained latent. Moreover, he is to blame for the family's extreme suffering. With Dabi awakening a new set of powers, previously lying dormant within him, he will become even more powerful.

In My Hero Academia chapter 387, readers will also witness Rei herself joining the fight. Despite the family's painful past, Rei has already demonstrated her forgiving and understanding nature. As a result, it is expected that she will try to stop Dabi, especially when Endeavor believes that the only way out is to die alongside his son. Rei will utilize her ice quirk to fly and neutralize Dabi's flames. As seen in the manga panels, her quirk allows her to produce and control ice from her body.

It is not that Rei's quirk has not been revealed previously. In fact, Endeavor picked her as his partner because her ice quirk offsets the limitations of his Hellflame quirk and hence could give birth to a hero capable of surpassing even All Might. Additionally, Rei used her quirk to treat Shoto's burns when she became agitated and accidentally threw boiling water on his face.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 387 revolves entirely around Rei, beginning with an exposition of her family's history, followed by an examination of the complexities of her quirk, and concluding with her participation in the fight between Dabi and Endeavor. It will be interesting to see her use her powers to fight in future chapters.

Poll : 0 votes