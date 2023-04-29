My Hero Academia: How Dabi is related to Geten, explained

My Hero Academia’s latest spoilers and raw scans were truly some of the most exciting for the series in recent memory. Fans saw Endeavor and Dabi confront each other for what the former apparently thought would be the final time. However, what was completely unexpected was the arrival of Dabi’s mother, Rei Todoroki, in the issue’s final scenes.

Likewise, Rei and her familial origins were one of the main focuses of the latest My Hero Academia spoilers and raw scans. Thanks to a conversation overheard between Geten, also known as Iceman, and Mr. Compress, fans are now able to fill in the blanks on Rei's familial lines.

As a result, fans are now aware of a truly intriguing familial relationship that may explain previous moments in the series between Geten and Dabi. Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Dabi is related to the former according to the latest alleged My Hero Academia spoilers and raw scans, as well as briefly recaps the spoilers themselves.

My Hero Academia chapter 387’s spoilers highlight the downfall of the Himura family and its surviving members

My Hero Academia’s latest alleged spoilers begin with a conversation between Geten and Mr. Compress. Here, Geten talks about the Himura family’s (his family’s) downfall. In trying to keep their blood pure, the family forced the main branch to sell off their children in arranged marriages. Speaking on the advancement of Quirks, he adds that powers have been so mixed and developed, some may have latent abilities they weren’t aware of.

The issue then cuts to the Gunga battlefield, where Endeavor is being updated on the Dabi situation. He goes on to fight Dabi despite his heavy injuries from the All For One fight, but all he can see when he looks at Dabi is a young Toya asking for praise, only to be attacked after. This continues for a bit until Dabi gets close enough to Endeavor for the latter to realize that, due to the stress of the situation, Dabi’s body has awakened Rei’s Quirk, Frost.

Thinking back on his life, My Hero Academia sees Endeavor acknowledging his role in the creation of Dabi. He declares that he must make amends to both his son and everyone Dabi has hurt. Endeavor then bearhugs Dabi and flies up into the sky, seemingly ready to kill him. However, as the chapter ends and Endeavor is about to pass out from the heat, none other than Rei Todoroki herself appears, using her Quirk on Dabi’s flames.

How Dabi is related to Geten, explained

In the aforementioned spoilers and raw scans for chapter 387, Geten reveals that he was part of the Himura bloodline. Given his ice-based Quirk, this is something that many fans have been speculating about for quite some time, but has only recently been confirmed. He also explains that the downfall of the Himura family stemmed from a mix of wanting to keep their blood pure and a discrimination against Quirks.

While this is obviously some interesting lore for the grander My Hero Academia series, fans are more so focused on how this connects Geten and Dabi, the former enemies turned allies, to each other. Although Geten gives no direct confirmation on how he’s related to Rei according to the latest spoilers and raw scans, it’s a safe bet that Rei and Geten are likely cousins.

The last desperate measure was to sell those from the main line to arranged marriages, like what happened to Rei. The other lineages slowly disappeared and Geten, who is also a Himura, was taken in and raised by Redestro

This, in turn, would make Geten Dabi’s first cousin once removed. This is due to there being a generational difference between the two. In theory, Dabi’s great-grandparents would be Geten’s grandparents. While Geten not having a confirmed age complicates attempts to link him to Dabi, it appears more likely than not that the two are first cousins once removed.

At the very least, however, fans can say with unwavering certainty that Dabi is somehow related to Geten, whatever the official title may be, via his mother Rei’s side. As the latest My Hero Academia spoilers reveal, Rei was sold into an arranged marriage with Enji Todoroki by the Himura family. Hence, Dabi can only possibly be related to Geten through his mother’s side.

