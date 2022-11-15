My Hero Academia: Was Endeavor a good mentor to Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto?

Endeavor might not be the nicest person in My Hero Academia, but he maintains a high level of professionalism when it comes to hero internships.

Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki are the star pupils of Class 1-A. However, despite taking part in several battles, they still needed more experience in the hero field.

The Endeavor Agency arc was a major turning point for them in My Hero Academia. Japan's top hero made sure they knew what they were up against in the real world.

It may not seem like it, but Endeavor did a lot for his students in My Hero Academia

A brief look back into the Endeavor Agency arc

Despite his strained relationship with his father, Shoto wanted to gain work experience in the Endeavor Agency. Working alongside the country's number-one hero is highly beneficial for any young rookie. Shoto is nothing if not a pragmatic student in My Hero Academia.

Endeavor was in the middle of his redemption arc, so he was more than happy to help out his son. With that said, he did not extend that same courtesy to Midoriya and Bakugo, at least initially. However, Shoto asked his father to include them in the internship, so that helped their case.

Hawks also convinced Endeavor (with a secret message) that he needed to make these students much stronger. With the Paranormal Liberation War looming in the background, Endeavor taught his students how to perform hero work. He even made sure to bring them in for actual missions in My Hero Academia.

All three boys learned a lot from Endeavor

Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto got plenty of experience while working in the hero field. Endeavor made sure they would spring into action, even when it seemed like there wasn't anything going on.

In the span of a single arc, the students dealt with several villains, including Starservant and Ending. The latter incident was particularly noteworthy in My Hero Academia. The combined efforts of the students saved the life of Natsuo Todoroki, something that Endeavor wasn't able to do right away.

By the end of the Endeavor Agency arc, Midoriya was also able to master a few of his multiple Quirks, namely his Blackwhip. Endeavor might be a little harsh on his trainees, but he was able to boost their confidence in battles.

Deku also helped Endeavor in his own way

Midoriya has one main philosophy in My Hero Academia. He believes that it's a hero's job to help others, even when it's not his business. This is best exemplified in a dinner scene with the Todoroki family. Midoriya was able to quickly figure out that Shoto wanted to forgive his father.

While he may be socially awkward, Midoriya is a very observant individual. He knew that Shoto was having difficulty internalizing his feelings. The young protagonist told him that he was a caring person and that he only needed some more time.

It remains to be seen if Shoto will ever fully absolve his father in My Hero Academia. Midoriya did get him to think about it carefully, so Endeavor would likely be grateful if he ever found out. At the very least, this internship program has helped both parties out greatly.

