My Hero Academia: Horikoshi’s latest sketch features Deku, Bakugo, and Aizawa

My Hero Academia Season 6 just released its seventh episode today, so Kohei Horikoshi took the time to sketch a few relevant characters. The series creator runs his own personal Twitter account, where he often shows off random drawings related to manga's characters. His recent sketch featured Class 1-A students Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo next to their homeroom teacher, Shota Aizawa.

My Hero Academia fans have been talking about the emotional scene from the seventh episode, where the students risked their lives to save their beloved teacher. Like most of his drawings, Horikoshi brought life to his characters through their expressions and body language.

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi shows off his latest sketch

Aizawa has to discipline Deku and Bakugo yet again

Judging by his tired facial expression, Aizawa definitely seems to have had enough of his students. Midoriya and Bakugo presumably got into trouble again, which is why Aizawa wrapped them with his capturing tape. Midoriya remains as jovial as ever, but the same cannot be said for the irate Bakugo.

At the start of the series, Aizawa didn't have high hopes for Midoriya and Bakugo. He believed they weren't suited for hero work since they were both reckless. The teacher would later soften his stance on them after they proved themselves in multiple situations, especially in the Paranormal Liberation War.

Regardless of the subject matter, Horikoshi's sketches usually gain a lot of traction within the My Hero Academia fanbase. At the time of writing, he had already secured over 180,000 likes and 30,000 retweets. These numbers will surely rise over the next few hours.

Twitter users react accordingly

Midoriya x Bakugo is among the most popular ships in the entire fandom. Unsurprisingly, many shippers loved their little interaction from Horikoshi's drawing. The two characters are like ice and fire in terms of their personalities, yet that's what makes them stand out in the first place.

Horikoshi knew what he was doing when he posted the drawing shortly after My Hero Academia's recent episode aired in Japan. Aizawa had been looking after his students for so long that it was about time they did the same for him.

Aizawa is very stern with his teaching methods in My Hero Academia. He takes everything seriously, which is what makes him unintentionally funny. Aizawa is the straight man being subjected to everybody's crazed antics; Midoriya and Bakugo have certainly given him a lot on his plate.

Here's why their relationship matters so much

Midoriya and Bakugo were "problem children" in the early days of My Hero Academia. Regardless, while he is very strict with his students, Aizawa only has the best intentions for them. He risked his life for them in the U.S.J. arc when he defended Class 1-A from Tomura Shigaraki.

Midoriya would return the favor several arcs later in the Paranormal Liberation War. Right before Shigaraki landed a killing blow on Aizawa, he was struck down by Midoriya and Bakugo at the last moment.

Midoriya also made it clear that losing Aizawa would be the worst possible outcome for him in My Hero Academia. Likewise, just before Shigaraki attacked him, Aizawa couldn't bear the thought of leaving behind Class 1-A. That's why Horikoshi's recent sketch holds meaning for his fans.

