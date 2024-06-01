My Hero Academia's Final War Ending Explained

Chapter 423 marked the end of My Hero Academia's final war with the demise of its major antagonists, All for One and Tomura Shigaraki. With the manga now closing on its finale, Horikoshi's comments regarding the next chapters have emerged a new hope amongst the fandom as they could witness how things went after the final war.

My Hero Academia's final war started in a very organized way with the heroes planning their every move, but soon got disoriented due to the cleverness of All of One. But as the heroes didn't leave each other's side, they emerged victorious against the villains.

There were several fights in the final war arc, each of which played a key role in the final result of the war. Let's go through each fight and major event this war went through and see how the villains lost against the heroes.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series and contains the author's opinion.

Exploring the events of My Hero Academia's final war

Aoyama as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia's final war started in chapter 343 with Aoyama's surprise move against All for One who appeared out of nowhere. With Aoyama at the side of the heroes, the heroes commence the final battle against the villains by first splitting the villains through Kurogiri's quirk, used by Monoma. Unfortunately, some heroes also get separated and the battles divide.

The secondary antagonist, Dabi, was transported to a site where he faced Todoroki. Seemingly, Todoroki managed to defeat Dabi once using his Flashfire Fist but he re-emerged with the quirk of her mother, the ice quirk. Fortunately, before Dabi could destroy everything, the ice of Shoto overpowered the villain and Dabi was defeated for good.

Endeavor as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The central antagonist, All for One, was wrapped to the mountainside where he faced Endeavor and some other ProHeroes. Unfortunately, the heroes couldn't do much against All for One as he became younger by the time he defeated Endeavor and his forces.

Just in time, All Might arrived with a suit that powered him to fight his arch-nemesis. Even with the assistance of Stain, All Might couldn't do much and was about to be killed. Surprisingly, Bakugo emerged out of nowhere and became the reason for the demise of All for One.

Toga (left) and Uraraka (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Izuku, Uraraka, and Tsuyu were transported to Okuto Island where they fought Yoda Himiko. As Izuku was transported here by force, he left everything in the hands of his classmates and rushed towards the main battlefield. After a fight that was more centered around sentimental comments than fists, Uraraka won and survived due to Himiko's quirk. Himiko sacrificed herself for the hero.

And finally, the pièce de résistance of My Hero Academia's final war, the fight between TomurAFO and Deku. The start of this fight was spoiled as Deku was forcibly transported to a separate site so Bakugo and some other Pro Heroes fought TomurAFO for the time being. They fought inside a floating U.A. that was designed to counter Shigaraki's Decay.

Bakugo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

To no one's surprise, not even the arrival of Lemillion could stop the villain who eventually killed Bakugo by piercing his chest. Sadly, Deku entered at the same time when Bakugo's chest was pierced which puts him in disarray, but thanks to Lemillion, the final fight between TomurAFO and Deku starts.

Eventually, after the re-emergence of Bakugo, due to Edgeshot's help, and the demise of All for One, TomurAFO returns to Tomura Shigaraki, and after a very heated fight where Deku once seemed like a villain due to Black Whip taking control of his body, Deku transferred all vestiges to Tomura and entered his consciousness to help him from the point where he became a villain.

Shigaraki's last words to Deku before dying (Image via Shueisha)

Unfortunately, as Deku was about to reach Tomura's most sensitive part, All for One emerged as a vestige and gained control of Tomura's body, thus kicking Deku out of his body. Now, with the reemergence of TomurAFO, the fight was one-sided towards the villains because Deku had no quirk (as he passed everything to Tomura).

But the emergence of all the students boosted his morale and he gained enough distance between him and TomurAFO and passed the remaining embers of One for All into All for One.

Tomura and the One for All vestiges emerged and helped Deku deliver the final blow to the true evil, thus defeating All for One for good. After this, Shigaraki's body also crumbled as Deku was finally able to touch him, which marked the end of the final war.

The Heroes' fates after My Hero Academia's Final war

Fortunately enough, none of the major heroes died but most of them suffered grave injuries. Bakugo was saved in the last minute and still managed to outclass All for One, thus meaning he could suffer some incurable injuries. Similar to Deku who transferred all his quirks and almost lost his hands. Uraraka was also about to die but was saved by Toga.

But My Hero Academia's final war saw the demise of some minor characters, some of which were Endeavor's sidekicks who were burned to crisp in Dabi's flames. Although it isn't confirmed as to if they died or not, the majority of the heroes weren't sacrificed in the My Hero Academia's final war.

The Villains' Fates after My Hero Academia's Final War

The same thing couldn't be said for the villains as the series' antagonists, All for One and Shigaraki, died for good during the final war. Moreover, Gigantomachia could also be dead considering how All for One blew away half of his body. He had betrayed All for One for not coming back and the villain had to eradicate him because he was stalling him from reaching TomurAFO.

The hero killer Stain (Chizome Akaguro) also died for good at the hands of All for One. He died assisting All Might in defeating All for One but was bested by the latter. Dabi survived and Spinner survived the final war. Lastly, Toga could have also died considering how she gave blood from her anemic body to Uraraka who was dying.

Does Deku still have his quirk after My Hero Academia's Final War?

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Similar to All Might, Deku also had some embers of One for All left inside after My Hero Academia's final war, which indicates that he could still continue his life as a hero, but it is unknown whether his condition could be as bad as All Might or not.

With the next couple of chapters bound to be centered around the title of the series, as indicated by Horikoshi's words, My Hero Academia's final war arc was definitely one of the best ones in the media.

