My Hero Academia chapter 401: Stain's plan goes awry while All Might struggles to catch up to All For One

With the official release of My Hero Academia chapter 401 earlier this weekend, fans were given an exciting and highly anticipated look at the supposed end of All Might and All For One’s fight. To the credit of fans, Stain locking down All For One’s body via his own Quirk had essentially cemented the self-proclaimed Demon Lord’s fate to be defeated by All Might.

However, as many had guessed prior to My Hero Academia chapter 401’s official release, it seems that All For One did indeed have a plan in place utilizing his vast library of Quirks. With this revelation early on in the chapter, fans excitedly saw the two’s battle to the death go in what at this point was a wholly unexpected direction.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 sees All For One yet again prove that he should never be counted out

My Hero Academia chapter 401 began with All For One thinking to himself that he truly can’t move his body, while Stain and All Might rushed at him. Stain then reveals that overhearing All Might’s talk with Tenya Iida and Shoto Todoroki gave him the context he needed and that after following the trail of destruction, he found blood.

He then sniffed the blood and discovered that it was not All Might’s, which resulted in the final moments from the previous issue transpiring as they did. He then wonders if All Might understands why he was so open with him in Kamino, essentially saying that even if a Hero has to crawl to fight, they can still call themselves a Hero.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 then sees All Might think to himself that he understands Stain’s message while Stain thinks that All Might should live, both preparing an attack. The two then say “I am here” as they rush at All For One. However, at the last moment, the self-proclaimed Demon Lord uses the Forced Activation and Phlebotomy Quirks to expel his own blood.

He tells Stain that he knew he was up to something since he escaped Tartarus while refusing All For One’s help, and prepared countermeasures in case. Stain says that it doesn’t matter since this blood is still his, but All For One questions if he’s stupid while a mouth grows from his body and bites Stain.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 sees All For One reveal that he used Antigen Modification to rewrite his blood’s composition, which has helped to keep his identity a secret all these years. As Stain bleeds profusely, All For One says he’s finally calmed down and throws Stain away through several buildings as All Might rushes at All For One.

All For One then chases after Stain, leaving All Might all alone. All For One then tells Stain he plans on stealing his Bloodcurdle Quirk, while All Might races to their location. All For One tells Stain that he was crucial to the growth of both Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains, but asserts that his role ended there.

My Hero Academia chapter 401: A Hero’s role

My Hero Academia chapter 401 sees Stain dispute this, claiming that it’s all part of a bigger process. He thinks about how All Might is the one who taught him the meaning of being a hero since he never graduated from high school, begging his “mentor” to win the fight and keep living. However, All For One punches him before he can finish thinking this, causing a massive eruption of blood.

This happens as All Might arrives, prompting All For One to fire a laser at his longtime adversary. However, the last pieces of Hercules appear and save All Might just in time, imploring him to live as All For One destroys the shield and the last of All Might’s armor in one fell swoop.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 then sees someone call out to All Might by calling him Toshinori, being revealed to be a vision of Nana Shimura. All Might is shown to be lying on the ground as she encourages him, telling him that it’s not over yet and that he has to keep at it. All Might responds that this is just a hallucination and that it’s just him trying to encourage himself.

This prompts a hallucination of Sir Nighteye to appear, who tells All Might that he can’t fight anymore with his support items gone and his legs all but obliterated. However, All Might responds that he’s not dead yet, telling All For One to come for him as he drags himself across the ground with a smile on his face.

The chapter ends by revealing All For One watching the falling U.A., as police claim he’s approaching Shigaraki and is close enough to teleport there.

My Hero Academia chapter 401: In summation

While not quite the ending to All Might and All For One’s fight that fans were expecting, My Hero Academia chapter 401’s take on the conclusion is nevertheless exciting and engaging. If this is indeed where All Might dies, it’s arguably the perfect end to his character thanks to the introduction of Stain and his musing on what the Hero Killer once told him.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 also does a great job of protecting All For One while ensuring his victory in a reasonable way, considering what’s known about him as a character. With both the previous and current generation of this ages-long conflict set to meet up in the coming chapters, fans are truly excited for what’s to come as the series heads toward its end.

