Deku's endgame haircut in My Hero Academia has One Piece fans worried about Luffy

My Hero Academia chapter 424 showcased Deku's endgame haircut and surprisingly enough, this has triggered the fans of One Piece over the fate of their protagonist's hairstyle as the latter series marches towards its climax.

The comments of Kohei Horikoshi also confirmed that the author is not planning on ending the series right after the final war concluded. Moreover, fans could get to see some post-war content as the students of U.A. High graduate in the upcoming episodes.

While Deku's haircut in the last panel of the chapter has got his fans defensive, Monkey D Luffy's fans seem worried about the fate of their protagonist. Most Shounen anime series like Naruto and Bleach give their hero a haircut with short length at the climax of their series. With Deku falling into the same category, the next one on the line could be the captain of the Straw Hats.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series and has the author's opinion.

Fans react to Luffy from One Piece being next on the chopping board after Deku's endgame haircut in My Hero Academia

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 424 started with a timeskip of a few days as the heroes were helping the civilians build and reconstruct the buildings that had become a part of the collateral damage during the final war.

The chapter then shifted to the hospital where the news broke of Bakugo's arm being gravely injured as the hero decided to go into therapy in hopes of recovery. In the other room, All Might and Deku discussed the past events as Deku announced that he still had some embers of One for All left inside him.

Naruto (left) and Ichigo (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot and Shueisha)

After this, the chapter shifted the monologue and concluded with a visual of Deku sporting a new haircut that was a stereotypical one for the protagonists of the Shounen series after they ended. Fans have witnessed the same haircut in Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto and Ichigo from Bleach.

Now, with Deku also joining the gang of short hairstyle, the One Piece fandom showed their concerns over how they are expecting the author of their series, Eiichiro Oda, to not ruin Luffy's hair after he finds the One Piece and the series ends.

Reactions from fans on Deku's endgame haircut and Luffy's turn next in the line

Luffy's future timeline if everything went well (up) and went wrong (down) (Image via Shueisha)

The majority of the fandom wished that Oda never did them the same justice other series had done to their protagonists. While some fans were confident that Oda would never give Luffy an endgame haircut, some mentioned the SBS section of volume 89 where Oda had already drawn Luffy's future character design with normal hair.

"I hope they don't give Luffy the endgame haircut," a fan wrote.

"Oda goated bro will not do that," another fan claimed.

"Pfft look at sbs one piece of many character ages look at luffy with 60 years xd," an X user claimed.

On the other hand, some fans decided to tease Luffy fans by claiming that they won't be quiet if Oda gave Luffy the same treatment the other Shounen authors gave to their protagonists. One fan even compared Luffy to Naruto and said that even with the former's normal haircut, he wouldn't look as great as the latter in his raw look.

"Don’t get quiet when op ends with Luffy getting this haircut," a fan said.

"Luffy could get the finest haircut ever and it still wouldn’t look as raw as Naruto’s," another person wrote.

Final thoughts

As shared by one fan, Oda has already shared the future character design of Monkey D Luffy where he becomes the Pirate King and this had the fandom in peace as their character wouldn't join the gang of short-haired protagonists.

But nothing can be said as every move Luffy makes changes his future and Oda could hit the fandom with a very big surprise. But nothing is confirmed until the official source material confirms it.

