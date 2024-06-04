Horikoshi might give My Hero Academia ending the Attack on Titan twist

After chapter 424, My Hero Academia ending was confirmed, but the author has yet to reveal how many more chapters will be released until the series reaches its fated conclusion.

Not so surprisingly, the fandom's reactions to the ending are mixed. While some fans want a large number of chapters based on the after-events of the final war, others just want a few more chapters where the author could wrap up everything and show what happened after a time skip of a couple of centuries.

While the author's comments regarding the upcoming chapters indicate that the series could go on for a while, My Hero Academia ending could pull an Attack on Titan and surprise fans with an ending no one expected. Although Kohei Horioshi's series is nowhere near as brutal as Hajime Isayama's magnum opus, the former's series could end on a similar theme that humanity will never change.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series.

Why My Hero Academia ending could have a similar theme to Attack on Titan ending

Deku, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 424 followed a time skip of a few days after the conclusion of the final war. The heroes were helping civilians rebuild their houses while some were still rescuing the injured. The chapter shifted to Bakugo, who opted for therapy instead of prosthetics, as his hands were gravely injured.

On the other hand, Midoriya revealed that he still had some embers of One for All left, meaning that everyone would progress into the future as heroes. The last panel of the chapter saw Deku, with his endgame hair, march toward U.A. High alongside other students. This climax is linked with Kohei Horikoshi's comments regarding the future chapters:

"Writing conventions say that the conclusion of a story should be short, but this is not the type of manga that can immediately end after the fighting is done, so I'll keep going for a little while. We're going back to the title."

Deku with his endgame hairstyle (Image via Shueisha)

The author indicated the next couple of chapters would focus on the 'title.' The series title is My Hero Academia, which means that the ending could see Deku and his classmates graduate from the U.A. and become professional heroes.

In this last part, new students graduating and entering professional lives as heroes could be the flaw the final war didn't even pay attention to. The society of My Hero Academia was corrupted by this professional hero ranking, with the prime examples being Stain and Endeavor.

Stain as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Stain entered society as a villain just to make everyone realize that the title 'hero' means nothing. He believed that people just want fame, and this title helps them boost their clout; a higher title equals a bigger clout, and vice versa.

He only considered All Might the 'chosen one,' as he was the only hero who cared about the lives of citizens and even risked his own life to protect them. Fortunately enough, he died a hero as he helped All Might in his fight against All for One.

Endeavor as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Enji Todoroki (hero name: Endeavor) chased the title of the number 1 hero his whole life and never crossed the number 2 position as All Might stood on top. He then married Rei and his first son, Toya was born. He got into an accident and due to overflowing emotions, he was considered dead.

This affected Endeavor mentally, and he became adamant about making his next child, Shoto Todoroki, worthy of the number one title. His abusive teaching methods made Shoto hate him and gave Rei a mental breakdown. To make matters worse, Toya returned alive as the villain Dabi, and he was adamant about making his father suffer.

Throughout the series, it was emphasized that the hero ranking system is a wicked approach that creates competition for the best. Hence, My Hero Academia ending should have been about the eradication of this system. However, as indicated by the climax of chapter 424, the ending could see the continuation of this system, as humans cannot live without competition.

Oddly enough, such an ending has already been showcased in one of the most popular anime series, Attack on Titan. After the war between the Eldians and the Marleys ended with the demise of Eren Yeager, the Eldians tried to bring peace to the Marleys. Fortunately enough, peace did arrive.

The world of Attack on Titan falling apart after centuries of peace (Image via MAPPA)

But humans couldn't stay without hatred, and centuries later, a nuclear war took place and eradicated everything. However, a boy rose from that destruction and faced the same tree from where the first Titan, Ymir, emerged.

My Hero Academia ending might not be as grim and dark as Horikoshi's writing is not like Isayama's. However, they could share the same theme of depicting humans as competitive beings who settle for nothing less than the best, and just like blood, hatred will always be a part of humanity.

Final thoughts

Deku (left) and Eren (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Bones and MAPPA)

My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan share some similar points, making this theory even more valid. Both series have one side (heroes and Eldians) and fight the other side (villains and Marleys) for the betterment of themselves (peace and freedom).

Both have a protagonist who, at one point, became villains to protect their loved ones. Eren inherited all Titan forms and used them to fight the opposite side. Meanwhile, Deku awakened all the quirks of the previous owners and fought the opposite side.

Although this theory is just a speculation and not a prediction, there are chances of it being true, considering how My Hero Academia ending coincides with almost every aspect of the Attack on Titan ending.

