How did Mikasa free Ymir? Attack on Titan finale, explained

The end game of Attack On Titan, an unbelievably hit anime, had fans rooting for the complicated protagonists during the intense final episode. Its complexity is one of the things the fans have come to love about the series. Its finale also lived up to expectations.

Mikasa Ackerman, a highly skilled and fiercely loyal warrior, ended the years of misery that Ymir Fritz had been undergoing. It has deep significance, which is very instrumental in determining the way in which this story goes.

Attack on Titan: Eren wanted Mikasa to free Ymir from her slavery

In Attack on Titan, Mikasa’s loyalty towards protecting her friends, and especially Eren Yeager is demonstrated throughout her journey. This revelation comes in an epilogue as Eren confesses that he wanted Mikasa to liberate Ymir from misery. For a long time, Ymir, who used to be the servant of the Eldian king and ended up being sealed into the coordinate, has been creating strong Titans with sand.

The way in which Mikasa frees Ymir is closely connected to her development and choices regarding her life. Mikasa loves him but she decides that humankind must survive rather than her own desire for him.

By chopping off Eren’s head, he comes to an end, and in turn, breaks the long period Ymir has suffered and been manipulated.

Ymir Fritz (Image via MAPPA)

This is important because it depicts the parallel journey of Mikasa and Ymir. In this case, both characters have undergone psychological torture by the people they once loved.

It is also worth noting that Mikasa chose to cut loose from her sentiments, which bound her to Eren. This reflects Ymir’s emancipation for the will of the Eldian King. That is how Mikasa’s act finally set Ymir free of all tortures and problems.

Attack on Titan: Significance of Mikasa's act of freeing Ymir for the storyline

In Attack on Titan, Mikasa’s decision to free Ymir is important to the storyline and also the overall themes. Here, Mikasa becomes more complex than before. She decides to think about her feelings towards Eren and go against herself. She opts to show empathy.

In addition, Mikasa’s behavior emphasizes on the might behind one’s action and liberating oneself from repressive structures. In this case, Mikasa is the light for Ymir’s darkness as she understands Ymir’s problem and sees Ymir’s reflection in her own story. It is, however, significant that her act not only rescues Ymir but shows how love conquers evil which was manipulative in nature.

A snapshot from Attack On Titan Final Season Part 3 (Image via MAPPA)

In a world where people have to make hard decisions and choose between ethics and personal needs, Mikasa is a girl who decided to be faithful to humanity and developed as a person. This strengthens the idea that love, empathy, and the chase for independence could reshape history itself.

Final thoughts

The final scene of Attack on Titan, where Mikasa sets Ymir free is symbolic of selflessness and its ability to change people. Her decision to cut herself off from Eren despite the fact that she loves him so much tells us that she has grown since she committed to the safety of mankind.

The liberation of Ymir by Mikasa does not merely release the ancient titan from bondage, but it is an embodiment of love, empathy, freedom, and the victory over oppression, domination and slavery. It remains as a strong illustration of how people are able to oppose the dictates of oppression to create their distinct paths.

