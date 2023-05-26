Does the Hallucigenia worm in Attack on Titan exist in the real world?

The significance of the Hallucigenia worm in the plot of Attack on Titan is undeniable. The complex and highly detailed anime is renowned for its strong and intricately woven storyline. While Attack on Titan is a work of pure fiction created by Hajime Isayama, it skillfully incorporates themes that are grounded in reality.

One such mysterious element in the series is the presence of the Hallucigenia worm, which becomes a focal point during Ymir Fritz's arc and is considered to be the source of all living matter. Interestingly, the Hallucigenia worm does have a basis in reality as an actual animal that existed, as evidenced by the fossil record.

As is evident, Isayama's attention to detail and the incorporation of real history and biology into his creation adds a layer of depth to the story, making the plot even more captivating.

Hallucigenia worm from Attack on Titan and its real-world connection

Considered to be one of the greatest manga and anime series of the new generation, Attack on Titan, created by Hajime Isayama, has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and well-developed characters. The intricately detailed plot incorporates various elements that each play a crucial role in the story's progression. Among these significant elements, the Hallucigenia worm emerges as one of the most pivotal creatures.

In the Attack on Titan universe, the enigmatic creature, referred to as the "source of all living matter," bears certain resemblances to the real-life creature Hallucigenia, an ancient species of aquatic lobopodian worm that thrived during the Middle Cambrian Period. This connection became more apparent when Hallucigenia got featured during Zeke Yeager's discussion on the origin of life.

The source of all living matter aka Yukibutsu no Kigen is the term used to describe the mysterious anomaly that bestowed Ymir Fritz with the Power of the Titans approximately two millennia ago. This anomaly served as the origin for both the power of the titans and the unique abilities associated with the Founding Titan.

Interestingly, the origins of Ymir Fritz are attributed to that primordial worm from the Hallucigenia genus. However, it is important to note that while Hallucigenia does exist as an actual animal in the fossil record, its portrayal and abilities within the context of Attack on Titan are entirely fictional.

Thus the Hallucigenia worm's characteristics and abilities portrayed in the story are fascinating, but no direct real-world counterpart of this creature exists. The Hallucigenia worm in Attack on Titan is an artistic interpretation that takes inspiration from real-life history and biology.

Hallucigenia fossils were discovered in the Burgess Shale formation in British Columbia, Canada, and have intrigued paleontologists for years. These fossils depict an animal with a slender body, spiky protrusions, and an array of legs. However, there is no evidence to suggest that the real Hallucigenia possessed the mind-altering abilities or parasitic nature showcased in Attack on Titan.

The inclusion of the Hallucigenia worm in the plot, as a primordial creature linked to Ymir Fritz's origin, serves both creative and symbolic purposes. The inclusion of the creature adds to the richness and complexity of the story, heightening the intrigue and mystery surrounding the Titans' origins.

While the Hallucigenia worm in the series does not possess mind-altering abilities in the real world, its inclusion in the series is a testament to the remarkable creativity and storytelling that has captivated audiences worldwide.

