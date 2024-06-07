My Hero Academia fans torn over chapter 425's "new character" and whether or not it's Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 425 was recently leaked and covered the whereabouts of several characters and their arcs. However, a seemingly new cast member was introduced, with people claiming that was Tomura Shigaraki. While it doesn't make a lot of sense that this character could have returned to the story, this individual did look similar to him.

The My Hero Academia manga showed how Shigaraki's body was taken over by All For One and destroyed in the final battle. He also died in the vestige world since he and the former One For All users took down the evil overlord. There isn't a lot of evidence to suggest that Shigaraki could return but there is no denying that the figure of this character does look a lot like him and some panels hint at that.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted and Sportskeeda as a whole.

My Hero Academia fans discussing if this "new character" is Tomura Shigaraki or not

Expand Tweet

Chapter 425 had a lot of important moments, like Mirio Togata and his friends' graduation, Aoyama leaving UA, and even a cliffhanger featuring the character of Endeavor. However, what got most people's attention was the presentation of a character who looks a lot like Tomura Shigaraki.

Shigaraki died in the final battle against All For One and it doesn't make a lot of sense for him to still be alive, but it is also undeniable that this character features a similar look and design. Furthermore, it would be strange for author Kohei Horikoshi to introduce a new character during the epilogue of the series.

"That’s definitely Spinner with no scales," someone said.

"I really don’t think it is him, maybe it’s someone who had something similar happen to him and in the same situation tenko was in but this time he won’t get ignored," another person said.

"It’s either Tenko reborn SOMEHOW. Or the appearance is purely symbolic and this is a new character," another person pointed out.

People think that this Shigaraki could be a new version of Tenko Shimura (Image via Bones).

A theory is that, as All For One mentioned in recent chapters, Shigaraki, when he was Tenko Shimura, had a similar Quirk to Overhaul, which means that he could destroy and reconstruct. Therefore, this theory suggests that he took over his body right before dying and built himself up.

"Reconstruction Quirk Theory is getting stronger now," someone else said.

"If it is shigaraki or tenko, I'm getting strong fealings that then the machine in front of endeavor is restoring dabi and toga is alive somehow," another person said.

The consequences of Shigaraki still being alive

Expand Tweet

The possibility of Tomura Shigaraki after All For One turned to dust in the former's body could have a lot of divisive opinions. For starters, the possibility of Shigaraki, or Tenko Shimura, still being alive after his own body disintegrated requires a high suspension of disbelief for readers to feel that is believable.

My Hero Academia has always been criticized for characters not dying and attempting to redeem villains who didn't deserve it. While it can be argued that Shigaraki's ending was a bit rushed, he went down as a villain who didn't turn his back on his fellow friends, such as Spinner.

"If true, it defeats everything that happened," someone said.

"Toga using Shigaraki's blood? Cause it seems like it's her house, no?" another person said.

"Bro cmon thats Overhaul. He never got caught. and decay was based on his quirk," someone else said.

Related articles