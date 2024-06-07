My Hero Academia confirms Endeavor's status with chapter 425

My Hero Academia chapter 425 is set to be released on June 10, 2024, and the spoilers have already confirmed the life status of characters like Endeavor. The chapter also showcased the graduation ceremony of the students of U.A. High School, more specifically the third years.

Deku's class was also promoted to the next year as there were some departures and some new arrivals, indicating that the series had finally reached its closing part. Out of all the critically injured characters during the final war, Enji Todoroki (Endeavor) was the one whose chances of return were the lowest. As revealed in the chapter, Enji is alive but in a wheelchair sitting across a device that could have one of his sons.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia chapter 425 and has the author's opinion.

My Hero Academia: The life status of the number 1 hero Endeavor revealed

Mirio as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 425 commenced with the graduation ceremony of U.A. High School where the third year students received their diplomas including Mirio's group. After receiving their diplomas, Mirio gave a heart-warming graduation speech and departed.

The focus then shifted toward Deku's class that was promoted to the next year and awaited the arrival of the first years. Deku wanted to tell Uraraka something but she changed the topic which didn't allow him to explain. On the streets, a panting man was seen running from something that wasn't specified.

Aoyama also announced his departure as he only joined U.A. on All for One's permission so he wanted a new start. Fortunately, he would be replaced by another student which was Shinso. Aizawa also retained his duties as the homeroom teacher of Class 1-A.

Enji (left) and Dabi (right) (Image via Bones)

The spoilers ended with Deku asking Todoroki about whether he would be attending Aoyama's graduation party. Todoroki replied ambiguously stating that as long as they are not on the 'same day,' he was ready to attend. The last panel of the chapter showcased Enji Todoroki (Endeavor) in a wheelchair, alive. He was sitting before a mysterious device.

During the final war arc, Enji had the job of doing things right and making Dabi feel that he was ashamed of abandoning his son. Unfortunately, Dabi was close to dying and continued cursing his parents so there are chances Enji couldn't change anything.

As confirmed by chapter 425, Enji made it out alive but there are chances that Dabi could also be alive. It is because the device Enji was sitting before could be a life chamber that is keeping the villain alive, despite being gravely injured.

Final thoughts

Enji Todoroki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Enji's character could be considered one of the most hated ones in the series after his background was revealed as a ruthless father who pushed his dreams on his children. Due to this reason, the majority of the fandom doesn't want him to live in the post-final war events.

But as confirmed in chapter 425, Endeavor lives but is seen in a wheelchair. Moreover, the chapter teased an event as Todoroki had somewhere else to be when he stated that Aoyama's graduation party was not on the 'same day' as the other event he was talking about.

Related Links