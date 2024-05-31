Bakugo and Deku's fates get reversed after My Hero Academia's final war

In the latest, My Hero Academia chapter 424, the final war with All For One and Shigaraki officially concludes, but Bakugo and Deku's fates take a twisted turn in the aftermath. The chapter marks a new beginning as Japan begins to rebuild and sheds light on the aftermath of the war, revealing the significant toll the battle took on them and the extent of the heroes' injuries.

Most heroes suffered substantial injuries during the battle, and now the repercussions are becoming apparent as they receive treatment. Details about Deku and Bakugo’s injuries emerge, introducing a twist that reverses their fates following the final war.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 sees the aftermath of the final war, reversing Bakugo and Deku's fates

In My Hero Academia chapter 424, Bakugo and Deku's fates take a twisted turn as it gets reversed by the end of the chapter. While Deku continues his journey as a hero, still retaining the remnants of One For All and not yet being completely quirkless, Bakugo recuperates from his right arm injury, with his future as a hero uncertain as he undergoes rehabilitation.

The chapter unfolds in the aftermath of the final war between the heroes and villains as Japan begins to recover from the extensive damage sustained during the fight. The narrative of My Hero Academia chapter 424 focuses not only on the country's reconstruction but also on the heroes, updating fans on their health and injuries, particularly Deku and Bakugo's.

Fans are aware of Deku’s deteriorating physical condition even before the final war began, with the final fight only adding to it. Similarly, Bakugo has suffered severe injuries repeatedly during the battles with the villains. He previously had his heart pierced by All For One and survived only due to Edgeshot’s sacrifice.

In his last encounter with AFO, while saving All Might, Bakugo pushed past his physical limits and sustained extensive injuries to defeat the villain. Despite these serious injuries, Bakugo joined Deku in the final showdown against AFO in chapter 423.

Bakugo joins Deku against AFO in chapter 423 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

The narrative of My Hero Academia chapter 424 reveals that while Bakugo’s right arm survived and doctors managed to retain its shape through surgeries, it’s uncertain whether it will fully recover and go back to normal even with rehab. The doctor suggests that if Bakugo wishes to continue being a hero, his best option would be to replace his arm with a robotic limb, similar to what Mirko did.

However, Bakugo rejects this idea since his quirk relies on the sweat glands in his arms, and a robotic limb wouldn’t support his abilities. He also notes that Deku no longer has a quirk, so he will work hard in rehab to get his body in better shape rather than relying on artificial limbs.

The doctor, however, advises Bakugo to do only light exercises for now due to concerns about his heart, which is currently functional only thanks to Edgeshot. Additionally, the doctor emphasizes that Bakugo’s body has suffered immensely during the battles, so he should focus on rest and recuperation.

In the subsequent scenes, Deku and All Might are shown in the same hospital room, discussing the final battle. All Might asks about Tomura's final moments, and Deku expresses his frustration over not being able to save him.

During the conversation, Deku reveals to All Might that he still has the OFA embers inside him, meaning he’s not completely quirkless yet. At that moment, Bakugo enters the room and is shocked to learn this news. He begins lamenting his past actions and reflects on how he treated Deku.

In the closing scenes of My Hero Academia chapter 424, the narrator, Deku, states that their story isn’t over yet, and they still have to go beyond to create their bright future. On the last page, Deku, Iida, and Kaminari are shown returning to U.A., which is being rebuilt, continuing their journey as a hero. They exhibit clear signs of recovering from their past injuries, and Deku is seen with several scars on his face.

Bakugo's right arm before getting severely injured (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

This points to Bakugo and Deku's fates being reversed in My Hero Academia. Deku, who was anticipated to go back to being quirkless by the end of the final war, rejoins the school and continues being a hero, alleviating fans' fears about his future as a hero. On the contrary, Bakugo remains in rehab due to his severe arm injury, leaving his fate as a hero uncertain.

