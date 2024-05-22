My Hero Academia timeline: All 22 arcs, explained

My Hero Academia timeline unfolds amid a society where individuals wield extraordinary abilities known as 'quirks.' The series documents the journey of its protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, from a quirkless boy to becoming the world's greatest hero.

As Deku grows acquainted with the Symbol of Peace and his idol, the No. 1 hero All Might, and inherits All Might's quirk, One For All, his story evolves into a quest to confront the quirk's nemesis, All For One. This intricate storyline navigates through moments of growth, challenges, and friendships that shape Deku's path.

Here is a comprehensive overview of the My Hero Academia timeline, detailing all 22 story arcs currently present in the series as of the time of writing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga.

Breaking down the My Hero Academia timeline: From the Entrance Exam Arc to the Final War Arc, here are all the 22 current narrative arcs

1) Entrance Exam Arc

Deku before joining U.A. (Image via Bones)

The Entrance Exam Arc is the opening story arc in the My Hero Academia timeline, marking the beginning of Deku's journey to become the world’s greatest hero. It forms part of the U.A. Beginning Saga, encompassing manga chapters 1-4 and the first four anime episodes.

It sets the stage for the narrative, introducing Deku's origins as a quirkless boy with aspirations of becoming a hero like the previous No. 1 pro hero, All Might, highlighting their fateful encounter and inheriting his quirk, One For All. It also features the U.A. High’s entrance exam through which Deku starts his journey as a hero student.

2) Quirk Apprehension Test Arc

Deku meets Aizawa (Image via Bones)

The Quirk Apprehension Test Arc is the second arc in My Hero Academia and is part of the U.A. Beginning Saga, spanning manga chapters 5-7 and anime episodes 5-6. In this My Hero Academia timeline arc, Deku begins his life as a U.A. student with the Quirk Apprehension Test.

Shota Aizawa is introduced as their instructor, and under his guidance, Deku properly learns to use OFA while minimizing the damage to his body. Bakugo witnesses Deku's newfound power and confronts him while Deku forms friendships with Iida and Ochako in his new environment.

3) Battle Trial Arc

Deku vs. Bakugo (Image via Bones)

The Battle Trial Arc in My Hero Academia timeline continues the U.A. Beginning Saga, covering manga chapters 8-11 and anime episodes 6-8. After receiving their hero costumes, the 1-A hero students engage in an indoor battle trial against each other.

Deku and Ochako are paired against Bakugo and Iida, where Deku confronts Bakugo for the first time. Deku and Ochako ultimately emerge victorious in the first round. Following the fight, Deku reveals to Bakugo that his quirk was inherited, though Bakugo remains skeptical. This arc also introduces Shoto Todoroki and his quirk.

4) U.S.J. Arc

Aizawa vs. Nomu (Image via Bones)

The U.A. Beginning Saga continues with the U.S.J. Arc. This fourth arc in the My Hero Academia timeline, spanning chapters 12-21 of the manga and anime episodes 9-13, is pivotal as it introduces the League of Villains into the narrative.

During class 1-A’s trip to the Unforeseen Simulation Joint (U.S.J.), they find themselves under attack by Tomura Shigaraki alongside other villains, including a formidable Nomu. The students face real-life villains for the first time, struggling to survive the chaos.

The arc shows intense fights like Erasurehead's clash with Shigaraki and the Nomu, followed by a showdown between the Nomu and All Might, which affects All Might's health.

5) U.A. Sports Festival Arc

Expand Tweet

The U.A. Sports Festival Arc is a pivotal part of the U.A. Beginning Saga, consisting of manga chapters 22-44 and anime episodes 13.5-25. After the intense encounter with villains, the My Hero Academia timeline focuses on freshmen participating in their first U.A. Sports Festival.

They compete against each other and showcase their abilities, marking their debut on the world stage. Deku overcomes Shinso, but Shoto wins against Deku. Shoto’s past comes to light during this confrontation while he embraces his fire quirk. Todoroki faces Bakugo in the finals, with the latter becoming the first-year winner.

6) Vs. Hero Killer Arc

Deku vs. Stain (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia timeline’s next arc, the Vs. Hero Killer Arc unfolds across manga chapters 45-59 and anime episodes 26-33, continuing the U.A. Beginning Saga. During this arc, the students get their hero names and start their one-week field training/internship with pro heroes/agencies.

Gran Torino is introduced as Deku's trainer. They confront Nomus in Hosu City while Iida confronts the Hero Killer, Stain, during his internship. Deku and Shoto eventually join Iida and help capture Stain and a Nomu.

7) Final Exams Arc

Deku and Bakugo as kids (Image via Bones)

The Final Exams Arc continues the U.A. Beginning Saga in the My Hero Academia timeline, spanning manga chapters 60-69 and anime episodes 34-38. During this arc, the U.A. students undergo their first-year final exams, where they are paired in two groups and face their teachers in the practical exams.

Deku and Bakugo face their idol, All Might, during their exam. Additionally, Giran introduces Dabi and Toga as new recruits for the League of Villains, while Deku encounters Shigaraki at the mall.

8) Forest Training Camp Arc

Deku saves Kota (Image via Bones)

The Forest Training Camp Arc in the U.A. Beginning Saga spans manga chapters 70-83 and episodes 39-45 of the anime. This arc in My Hero Academia timeline focuses on the 1-A students' summer training camp led by the Wild, Wild Pussycats. Their trip goes awry when the League of Villains and other villains attack them.

Deku confronts Muscular to save Kota and manages to subdue the formidable villain, albeit sustaining severe injuries. The arc also reveals the presence of a potential U.A. traitor, as the fight ends in Bakugo and Ragdoll getting kidnapped by the League of Villains.

9) Hideout Raid Arc

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia timeline’s following story arc, the Forest Training Camp Arc, serves as the last arc of the U.A. Beginning Saga. Manga chapters 84-97 and anime episodes 46-50 encompass the ninth story arc, focusing on the heroes and students planning to rescue Bakugo, whom the League of Villains targets for recruitment.

AFO makes his appearance during this time, and the intense battle between AFO and All Might take place, culminating in AFO's capture and All Might's official retirement as the Symbol of Peace.

10) Provisional Hero Licenses Exam Arc

Deku faces Bakugo again (Image via Bones)

The Provisional Hero Licenses Exam Arc starts the Rise of Villains Saga in My Hero Academia timeline, comprising manga chapters 98-121 and anime episodes 51-62. As the U.A. students move to dorms for security reasons, they participate in the provisional hero licenses exam.

This arc is pivotal as it deepens the bond between Deku and Bakugo, who discuss Deku’s quirk at length and acknowledge each other as rivals. Shinso also returns during this arc.

11) Shie Hassaikai Arc

Deku and Eri face Overhaul (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia’s Shie Hassaikai Arc is the second arc of the Rise of Villains Saga. Spanning manga chapters 122-162 and anime episodes 62-78, it stands as one of the longest and most crucial arcs in My Hero Academia timeline.

This arc revolves around the heroes' confrontation with the yakuza organization, Shie Hassaikai, led by Kai Chisaki/Overhaul. During this period, Deku seeks an internship under Sir Nighteye, All Might's former sidekick, while escalating hostility between Overhaul's faction and the League of Villains culminates in a confrontation between the Shie Hassaikai and the heroes.

The arc is marked by significant events, including the death of Sir Nighteye, the loss of Mirio's quirk, and the introduction of Eri, a pivotal character whose ability becomes crucial in Deku's showdown against Overhaul.

12) Remedial Course Arc

Bakugo, Todoroki, and the two Shiketsu High students (Image via Bones)

The Remedial Course Arc is part of the Rise of Villains Saga, spanning manga chapters 163-168 and anime episodes 78-80. In this twelfth arc of My Hero Academia timeline, Bakugo and Todoroki attend remedial courses after failing the Provisional License exam.

They join with two students from Shiketsu High to improve their skills and obtain their licenses. Meanwhile, Deku forms a bond with Aoyama, and glimpses of Aoyama's backstory are unveiled during this period.

13) U.A. School Festival Arc

Deku vs. Gentle (Image via Bones)

The U.A. School Festival Arc is a pivotal segment in the My Hero Academia timeline, consisting of manga chapters 169-183 and anime episodes 81-86. This arc introduces two new antagonists, La Brava and Gentle Criminal. Amid preparations for the U.A. School Festival, Deku confronts these villains to prevent them from disrupting the event.

The arc culminates in a showdown where Deku manages to apprehend both the villains, ensuring the festival ends without incident. Additionally, the 1-A students win over the audience with their heartfelt band performance, leaving a positive impact.

14) Pro Hero Arc

Endeavor becomes No. 1 hero (Image via Bones)

The Pro Hero Arc continues the Rise of Villains Saga in the My Hero Academia timeline, spanning manga chapters 184-193 and anime episodes 87-90. This arc reveals the new hero rankings, with Endeavor ascending to the No. 1 pro hero position, despite his mixed feelings about the circumstances.

Endeavor and Hawks plan a collaboration, but a sudden Nomu attack forces them into battle. The arc also reveals more of the Todoroki family's past as Endeavor solidifies his position as the No. 1 hero through his victory over the Nomu.

15) Joint Training Arc

Blackwhip manifests (Image via Bones)

Continuing the Rise of Villains Saga, the Joint Training Arc is next in the My Hero Academia timeline, spanning manga chapters 194-217 and anime episodes 91-99. This arc focuses on the students of Class 1-A and Class 1-B as they train together in a series of mock battles.

Hitoshi Shinso joins the training to earn a place among the hero students. During a battle, OFA goes out of control as Blackwhip manifests, with Deku discovering he has multiple quirks to master.

16) Meta Liberation Army Arc

Shigaraki vs. Re-Destro (Image via Bones)

This arc is a crucial turning point in the My Hero Academia timeline, consisting of manga chapters 218-240 and anime episodes 100-112. Continuing the Rise of Villains Saga, this arc features Kyudai Garaki presenting Tomura Shigaraki with the task of conquering Gigantomachia to prove his worth as AFO’s successor.

The League of Villains confronts the Meta Liberation Army, and during the battles, Shigaraki's Decay quirk reawakens, while Twice’s quirk, Double, reaches an incredible development. The arc concludes with the League of Villains growing in power, taking leadership over the Meta Liberation Army.

17) Endeavor Agency Arc

Deku and Bakugo visit Todoroki's house (Image via Bones)

The Endeavor Agency Arc is the seventeenth arc in the My Hero Academia timeline, encompassing manga chapters 241-252 and anime episodes 101-106. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki join Endeavor’s agency to train under the current No. 1 hero in this arc.

Concurrently, the Hawks infiltrate the villains. The arc delves deeper into the Todoroki family’s past, providing insights into Toya's backstory. The three students also play a crucial role in saving Todoroki’s brother, Natsu, from Ending, a villain connected to Endeavor's past.

18) Paranormal Liberation War Arc

Deku trying to stop the fleeing AFOShigaraki (Image via Bones)

The Paranormal Liberation War Arc is the second-longest story arc in the My Hero Academia timeline, spanning 54 manga chapters (253-306) and 20 anime episodes (107-131). This arc concludes the Rise of Villains Saga, focusing on the heroes' confrontation with the new Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains.

The heroes raid Jaku Hospital and the Liberation Front Mansion, leading to pivotal events such as the Hawks' betrayal, Twice's death, and the capture of Dr. Garaki. However, Shigaraki awakens, causing massive destruction. The ensuing battle between the heroes and the AFOShigaraki results in Shigaraki's escape with Gigantomachia's help.

The arc ends with the heroes suffering immense damage and Dabi's public revelation as Toya Todoroki, which further shakes the foundation of hero society.

19) Dark Hero Arc

Deku after coming back to U.A. (Image via Bones)

Chapters 307-328 in the manga and episodes 132-138.3 in the anime outline the opening plot of the Final Act Saga with the Dark Hero Arc. This arc is pivotal in the My Hero Academia timeline as Deku endures his roughest stage. In the crumbling hero society following the Paranormal Liberation War, Deku goes solo to protect his friends from becoming targets of AFO.

During this time, Deku faces off and subsequently saves Lady Nagant while defeating Muscular once again. Eventually, the rest of Class 1-A rescues Deku and brings him back to U.A., with Uraraka's speech restoring people's faith in the heroes.

20) Star and Stripe Arc

Star and Stripe's death (Image via Bones)

Although short, the Star and Stripe Arc serve a crucial purpose in the My Hero Academia timeline. Unfolding across 6 manga chapters, 329-334, and anime episodes 139-140, this second story arc of the Final Act Saga introduces and concludes the story of the USA's No. 1 pro hero, Star and Stripe.

Amid the preparations to take down the villains, Star and Stripe battles AFO Shigaraki. Though the confrontation ends in her death, she manages to severely wound Shigaraki from within, buying the heroes more time to prepare for the final showdown.

21) U.A. Traitor Arc

Expand Tweet

The U.A. Traitor Arc, part of the Final Act Saga in the My Hero Academia timeline, unveils one of the series' long-awaited plot twists. Spanning manga chapters 335-342 and anime episodes 140-141, this arc reveals the identity of the U.A. traitor, who is one of the Class 1-A students.

Additionally, the invisible girl, Hagakure, has her face revealed. During this arc, Deku devises a strategy to use the traitor as bait to lure out AFO.

22) Final War Arc

Deku defeats AFOShogaraki in chapter 422 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

The Final War Arc is the My Hero Academia timeline's last and ongoing story arc. As part of the Final Act Saga, it is the biggest arc in the series, spanning 81 chapters so far, starting from manga chapter 343 and continuing through recent chapter 423.

This arc features the final showdown between Deku and Shigaraki, as well as AFO and OFA. It marks the end of the villains, including the League of Villains, the Liberation Army survivors, and the villains released from prison. Deku and the young heroes continue their journey through these intense final battles against the villains.

Related Links: