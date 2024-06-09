My Hero Academia chapter 425: Class A moves to the second year as Aoyama leaves U.A.

My Hero Academia chapter 425 excitingly continued the series’ epilogue, seemingly setting up a focus on Shoto Todoroki and the rest of his family for the coming weeks to follow. Upon officially releasing earlier this weekend, however, the series did unfortunately announce a two-week break following chapter 425’s release.

While My Hero Academia chapter 425 isn’t quite as exciting as fans may have liked considering this looming two-week break, there’s still plenty to be excited about beyond the Shoto setup. This includes the graduation of some significant U.A. students, as well as an exciting switch up made in Class A which fans have wanted for quite some time.

Hitoshi Shinso officially enrolls in the Hero Course in My Hero Academia chapter 425

My Hero Academia chapter 425: The end…

My Hero Academia chapter 425 opens with the Big 3's departure from U.A. (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 425 began with Izuku “Deku” Midoriya watching as U.A. held its graduation ceremony, with Tamaki Amajiki and Nejire Hado being the first to receive their diplomas. Several male students were seen lamenting Hado’s departure, while Present Mic (who was DJing the event) expressed his sadness at the context of the ceremony. However, he promised to give them a lively farewell even in the absence of cherry blossoms.

A hilarious page then showed the differences between each of the three grades in their reactions to Present Mic’s DJing. Deku, as the narrator, began explaining that it’s now June and that the upperclassmen are finally graduating. Some of the Class A students were seen crying while Hado and Amajiki discussed their statuses, attributing their safety to Mirio Togata taking care of them after their fights.

My Hero Academia chapter 425 then saw Deku explain that Principal Nezu was responsible for the breakneck speed of society’s restoration, putting pressure on other countries to help. Deku remembered some words about Nezu as this is said, while he affirmed that Nezu was always looking at what lies beyond the battle rather than the battle itself.

Nezu's importance continues to be put over in My Hero Academia chapter 425 (Image via BONES)

Focus then returned to the ceremony, where Mawata Fuwa finished her farewell address as the students’ representative. The graduates’ representative Mirio Togata was then called up, opening on a serious note which shocked all the other graduates. Mirio thanked everyone who came today, saying that they lost many things and gained none, which is so often what a hero’s battle is about.

My Hero Academia chapter 425 saw Mirio explain that despite everyone’s efforts, they still aren’t even back to zero after the last war. He added that their goal won’t be reached today, but a world without humor has no bright future, adding that a world of “pluses” where everyone spends their days smiling is their true goal.

Mirio then used his powers to disappear while asking Sir Nighteye to watch him, saying that today is the day they start chasing that goal. He then said goodbye to his underclassmen as he reappeared in a new outfit, while a giant mech burst through the stage behind him which is apparently the school’s graduation tradition.

My Hero Academia chapter 425: …and the beginning

Class 1-A becomes Class 2-A by My Hero Academia chapter 425's end (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 425 then saw Class A, now Class 2-A, meet in their homeroom where Shota Aizawa revealed he’d be their teacher for another year. The students cheered over this, while Katsuki Bakugo explained to some others that he was fine to attend school as long as he stayed calm. He added that everyone had to come today anyway.

Aizawa then called out to someone behind the classroom door, revealed to be Yuga Aoyama who announced his departure from U.A. and Class 2-A. The others asked why he didn’t change his mind, to which he said he wanted to make amends even though he could’ve stayed if he wanted. He added that he came here because All For One ordered him to, and that he doesn’t have the right to attend the school likewise.

My Hero Academia chapter 425 saw him say he’ll first atone for his crimes before trying to become a Pro Hero again. He then said he’ll be fine since he took his friends’ hand after all, as he handed Deku a piece of cheese while crying. Deku agreed with him, while Aoyama said he’s sure he’ll one day feel pride standing next to his friends.

The others started to tear up, prompting Aoyama to use his Quirk and fire off several lasers while saying he hates getting moody, and likewise had a surprise for them. It was then revealed that Hitoshi Shinso was officially joining Class A, prompting everyone to congratulate him. This caused Aoyama to get upset that the attention was off of him, while Minoru Mineta noticed that Toru Hagakure’s Quirk was glitching and that she could be seen.

My Hero Academia chapter 425 saw others compliment her looks while Minoru Mineta prepared to say something, but was stopped by Aizawa who choked him. Mawata Fuwa then entered, explaining that the 2nd and 3rd years would be helping with restoration efforts and fighting aggravating crime under her leadership. She said they may not make it in the history books due to periods of chaos being not well-documented, to which Shoto said All For One was born in such a time.

Fuwa then commented on how Aizawa didn’t do the expulsion prank with them, explaining that thanks to that she understood why she wanted to become a hero as she departed. Deku was seen contemplating something as she left, as the Class 2-A students departed and discussed how they’ll be upperclassmen from tomorrow on.

My Hero Academia chapter 425 saw the others discussing how fast things are moving, while Uraraka commented on Deku’s shaved head, saying she hoped it’ll grow back soon. Rikido Sato then commented on Fumikage Tokoyami’s “new look,” which was just a frizzled head of hair. However, Tokoyami agreed that he liked it as Deku stared at Uraraka, seemingly bothered by something.

Focus then shifted to a new character, who was seen panting and crying as he walked through an alley with barefeet and tattered clothes. Focus then returned to the students, where Deku asked Shoto if he’d go to the farewell party, to which he said as long as it wasn’t today. Deku called out to Shoto, who told him not to worry as the issue ended with a focus on a wheelchair-bound Endeavor sitting in front of a large machine.

My Hero Academia chapter 425: In summation

While My Hero Academia chapter 425 is definitely a setup chapter for the epilogue arc, it’s one which sets up plenty of exciting plotlines to follow in the near future. The most concerning of these threads is the “new character,” whom many fans think looks suspiciously like a full-grown Tenko Shimura.

Fans are also enthralled by the Endeavor appearance at the issue’s end, which is seemingly setting up some sort of major Dabi development in the coming issues. However, fans are nervous considering the grim context of this scene, fearing that Toya Todoroki may not get the happy ending fans wanted for him after all.

