Demon Slayer proved Sanemi right about Nezuko, and fans never noticed

Demon Slayer is coming to an end. The anime, which has been running since 2019, will finally get its ending with the upcoming Infinity Castle film. Many fans are looking back at Demon Slayer's journey, creating theories and hypotheticals, most of which centers on Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado.

The one moment some fans are revisiting is the ending episodes of Demon Slayer season 1, specifically, the part where the Kamado siblings are summoned to the Demon Slayer Corps Headquarters. Sanemi, the Wind Hashira, doesn't believe Nezuko can live without consuming humans and wants her killed. He tests this theory by cutting himself to see whether she will attack him, but she doesn't.

Nezuko is allowed to remain alive under Tanjiro's supervision, and for most of Demon Slayer, she doesn't attack any human. However, she attacks during the Entertainment District Arc. Though she is subdued by Tanjiro, it still proves that the Wind Hashira might have been onto something.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

Was Sanemi right about Nezuko in Demon Slayer?

Sanemi believes Nezuko will eventually attack Humans (Image via Ufotable)

Sanemi hates demons, and this is evident in every action he does in Demon Slayer. The idea of a demon among humans is a notion that looks asinine to the Wind Hashira, as he only sees a world where he can eradicate demons.

Sanemi riles Nezuko by stabbing her through the box she is kept in. He even cuts himself to see whether his Marechi Blood would affect Nezuko, but she doesn't attack him.

Sanemi's Marechi Blood is one of his greatest weapons, as he uses it when battling against demons. Even Muzan Kibutsuji wasn't immune to the effects of that blood. This makes him partly wrong about Nezuko.

Sanemi is proven right in the Entertainment District Arc. Despite the Kamado siblings' best efforts, they are unable to defeat both Gyutaro and Daki. When the siblings are on the brink of death, Nezuko, for the first time in the anime, uses her awakened state to fight.

Nezuko's awakened state boosts her speed and strength and enhances her regeneration, but it comes with a drawback. It makes her crave human flesh. She yearns for human flesh just like a demon would and like Sanemi predicted.

Is Tanjiro the defining factor?

Tanjiro in the Entertainment District Arc (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro subdues Nezuko and prevents her from eating the human she attacked. This act proves how indispensable Tanjiro is, ensuring that Nezuko remains in control.

When Nezuko first became a demon, she attacked her brother and attempted to harm him. This changes when Giyu Tomioka tries to kill Nezuko, and Tanjiro interferes. This leads Tanjiro to be beaten, and Nezuko eventually protects her brother.

Nezuko is then kept with Urokodaki as Tanjiro embarks on his training. During that period, he plants hypnotic suggestions that ensure Nezuko never attacks a human. These suggestions, along with Tanjiro, might be why she refrains from attacking humans.

Final thoughts

While fans love to rave about how the Kamado siblings proved Sanemi wrong, he was partially correct. The base instinct of most demons is to attack humans, with the exception of Lady Tamayo and Yushiro.

Even Lady Tamayo consumed human flesh before she stopped. Nezuko has attacked her brother more than once and has also harmed a random human. Her brother is the biggest reason why she doesn't kill humans, and if not for the plot, Tanjiro is a Blood Demon Art away from getting separated from Nezuko. If that had happened, no one could have stopped Nezuko.

