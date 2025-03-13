Non Non Biyori creator's Food for the Soul anime announces April 2025 release date, cast, and more with new PV

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Food for the Soul anime unveiled a new promotional video and key visual. The short clip confirmed the anime's April 13, 2025, release date, cast and staff members, and the opening theme song.

Food for the Soul anime serves as an original anime project by Atto, the author of Non Non Biyori. Under the production of Aniplex, the series is animated by P.A. Works production studio. Aniplex created a website in December 2024 to confirm the anime's production.

Food for the Soul anime's latest PV confirms the April 13, 2025, debut date

According to the latest promotional video shared by the anime's official staff on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Non Non Biyori creator's Food for the Soul anime will air its episodes every Sunday on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11 TV from 12:30 am JST, starting April 13, 2025 (Spring 2025).

In addition, the anime will be telecast on Me-Tele at 2:30 am JST from April 13, 2025. Likewise, the series will be available on ABC TV at 12:40 am JST from April 14, 2025, and AT-X at 10:30 pm JST from April 13, 2025. The series will be digitally distributed on d Anime Store, ABEMA, Lemino, FOD, and other services in Japan.

The latest PV for the Food for the Soul anime features the main heroines and shows an encounter between Shinon and Maco, who open a lunchbox. The short clip gives fans a glimpse of the characters' laid-back lives. At the same time, the video reveals and previews the opening theme, Sonna Mon Ne (It Can Be Like That) by Sumi.

In addition to the promotional video, the official staff unveiled a key visual. The illustration depicts Maco, Kurea, Tsutsuji, Mokotaro, Nana, and Shinon surrounded by food. Moreover, the anime's official site announced a manga adaptation by Quro, which will be launched on Kadokawa's Alive+ website on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

The latest trailer also reveals the main cast. Hana Shimano stars as Maco Kawai, while Ai Kakuma voices Kurea. Natsune Inui joins the voice cast as Tsutsuji, while Yoshino Aoyama lends her voice to Shinon. Azuki Moeno stars as Mokotaro, while Saya Aizawa plays Nana Hoshi's role. More cast members will be announced in the future.

Maco, as seen in the PV (Image via P.A.Works)

Non Non Biyori's Shinya Kawatsura and Yu Harumi are set to co-direct the slice-of-life anime at P.A. Works Studio, with Hajime Mitsuda, the chief animation director, adapting Atto-san's original character designs for animation. Yoshihiro Hiki is enlisted as the script supervisor, while Hiromi Mizutani is the music composer. Takeshi Takadera is the sound director.

Additional staff members for the Food for the Soul anime include:

Yuta Fujii in the Art Setting

Nami Fujitami in the Clothing Design

Junichi Higashi as the art director

Taro Kaguchi as the Color Key Artist

Motonari Ichikawa as the 3D Director

Ayumi Takahashi as the Offline Editor

Good Job Tokyo as the Online Editor

Ryo Murakami in the 2D works

Magic Capsule in the Sound Production

Yoichiro Fuji as the Director of Photography

Food for the Soul anime centers around give girls (Maco, Tsutsuji, Nana, Kurea, and Shinon), who love each other's company. The original anime explores Maco and others' stories, as they hang out with each other, study together, and enjoy eating food.

