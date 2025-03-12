Watari's XX Is on the Brink of Collapse anime announces July 2025 premiere and more with new visual

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Watari's XX Is on the Brink of Collapse anime unveiled a teaser visual and announced that the series will premiere in July 2025. However, the staff has yet to reveal an exact release date. In addition, the details concerning the anime's main staff and cast have arrived.

Watari's XX Is on the Brink of Collapse anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese manga, written and illustrated by Naru Narumi. Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace magazine initially serialized the manga from August 2014 to January 2015.

Later, it was transferred to Kodansha's Monthly Young Magazine, where it was serialized from November 2015 to September 2023. The series released 16 tankobon volumes. Notably, the anime adaptation was announced in 2023.

Watari's XX Is on the Brink of Collapse anime set to debut in July 2025

According to the latest information shared by the anime's official staff on the website, Watari's XX Is on the Brink of Collapse anime will begin its broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon, and other channels from July 2025, i.e., Summer 2025. The staff shall reveal a narrower release date in the future.

Along with this announcement, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual, featuring Naoto Watari's childhood friend, Satsuki Tachibana. The illustration captures the moment when Satsuki destroys the field that Naoto was cultivating. The visual aptly highlights Satsuki Tachibana's unsettling presence.

Aside from the teaser visual, the anime's official website has shared an illustration and comment from the original mangaka, Naru Narumi. The illustration features Murasaki, Naoto, and Satsuki. Interestingly, Naoto is seen trembling in the illustration. Regarding the adaptation, the mangaka has urged fans to look forward to the series, which will be delivered with "wonderful images, music, and wonderful voices."

Watari's XX Is on the Brink of Collapse anime stars Shuichiro Umeda as the protagonist, Naoto Watari, while Yumika Yano voices his childhood friend & nemesis, Satsuki Tachibana. The other cast member is Yurie Agoma as Ishihara Murasaki.

Main staff and the plot of Watari's XX Is on the Brink of Collapse anime

Satsuki Tachibana, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Takashi Naoya directs the rom-com anime at Staple Entertainment, with Matsuo Asami as the assistant director. Tatsuya Takahashi is in charge of the series composition, with Takashi Naoya and Tetsuya Yamada writing the scripts. Shoko Yasuda is listed as the character designer, and the chief animation director, along with Taeko Ogi, Sachiyo Komito, and Toshimitsu Kobayashi. Suzuki Nono is the show's costume designer.

Based on Narumi's manga series, Watari's XX Is on the Brink of Collapse anime follows Naoto Watari, a high school sophomore student, who lives with his younger sister, Suzushiro, at his aunt's house. Naoto is so devoted to "Suzu" that he gives up on dating, part-time jobs, club activities, and even friendships.

Yet, one day, when his childhood friend, Satsuki Tachibana, transfers to the school he goes to, Naoto's life takes a different turn. He recalls the terrifying memories he shared with Satsuki in the past. As such, the series will explore Naoto and Satsuki's interesting chemistry.

