Fermat's Cuisine anime announces July 2025 premiere with new PV

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Fermat's Cuisine anime unveiled a new promotional video and teaser visual. The short clip confirms the anime's July 2025 premiere. However, the staff has yet to reveal an exact release date.

Ad

Fermat's Cuisine anime is based on the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by author Yugo Kobayashi. Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga series since September 2018, with four tankobon volumes published thus far. The original manga also inspired a TV drama featuring Yasuharu Ishii, Maiko Ohuchi, and Shunichi Hirano from October 2023 to December 2023.

Fermat's Cuisine anime's new trailer confirms the July 2025 premiere

Ad

Trending

According to the latest trailer posted by the anime's official staff on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Fermat's Cuisine anime will air every Saturday at 11:30 pm JST in the IMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its 23rd affiliated channels, starting July 2025 (Summer 2025). The staff shall announce a narrower release date in the future.

The latest clip showcases the main character, Gaku Kitada, a talented maths scholar, meeting Kai Asakura, a young chef. The PV shows Gaku becoming absorbed in the world of cooking. Aside from the trailer, the staff unveiled a new key visual for the Fermat's Cuisine anime. The visual depicts Gaku and Kai, enjoying cooking food.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fermat's Cuisine anime stars Ryosuke Shirakawa as Gaku Kitada and Taito Ban as Kai Asakura. Ryosuke-san has previously voiced Sota Higurashi in Sasaki to Miyano anime. Likewise, Taito Ban is a celebrated voice actor, starring in multiple roles, like Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling, Amane Fujimiya in The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, and others.

Unfortunately, the details concerning the anime's main staff haven't been revealed as of this writing. Likewise, the information regarding the show's production studio is yet to be disclosed. The official staff shall update these pieces of information sooner rather than later.

Ad

About the anime

Gaku Kitada and Kai Asakura in the new PV (Image via Kodansha/Yugo Kobayashi)

Based on Yugo Kobayashi's titular manga series, Fermat's Cuisine anime centers around Gaku Kitada, an exceptionally talented mathematics scholar, and Kai Asakura, a young & skilled chef. Despite being a scholar, Gaku suffers a huge setback in his dream of becoming a pro mathematician.

Ad

Some time after, he meets Kai, who runs his own food joint. Enamored by the world of cooking, Gaku Kitada joins Kai and attempts something new. In other words, the title is a cooking anime, which will showcase Gaku and Kai's unique bond.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback