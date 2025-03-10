My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime reveals opening theme song and more

Monday, March 10, 2025 saw TOHO animation begin streaming a new trailer for the television My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime series, which also previewed its opening theme song. TOHO animation also revealed a new key visual for the series, featuring some notable characters from the mainline series such as Midnight, Eraser Head, Present Mic, and Ingenium, also known as Tensei Iida.

The anime’s opening theme song is confirmed to be titled “Kekka Orai,” or “All’s Well in the End,” and will be performed by Kocchi no Kento. Beyond previewing the theme song, the new trailer for the television My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime series focuses primarily on its titular, central cast of heroic avengers.

New trailer for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime teases season 1s villain, Pro Hero cameos, and more

While the latest promotional material for the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime revealed its opening theme song, the ending theme song information still has yet to be revealed. Fans can likewise expect another trailer to begin streaming prior to the anime’s official Japanese television premiere date of Monday, April 7, 2025. This trailer should reveal and preview the ending theme song for the series given that this info wasn’t shared in the latest teaser.

As mentioned above, both the latest promotional video and key visual excitingly give a sense as to what Pro Hero cameos fans can expect in the first season. Ingenium, Eraser Head, and Endeavor appear in the promotional video itself, while the key visual features the two formermost as well as Midnight and Present Mic. Casting information for the series confirming Kenta Miyake’s return as All Might teases his character’s cameo in the first season as well.

Also confirmed to be returning from the mainline anime series are Junichi Suwabe as Shota Aizawa/Eraser Head, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Hizashi Yamada/Present Mic, Akena Watanabe as Nemuri Kayama/Midnight, and Masamichi Kitada as Tensei Iida/Ingenium. The new anime series will star Shuichiro Umeda as protagonist Kochi Haimawari/The Crawler, Ikumi Hasegawa as Kazuho Haneyama/Pop Step, and Yasuhiro Mamiya as Iwao Oguro/Knuckleduster.

Kenichi Suzuki is directing the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime at BONES’ new established company BONES FILM, with Yosuke Kuroda returning from the mainline series to write and oversee the new series’ scripts. Takahiko Yoshida is designing the characters, with Yuki Hayashi returning from the mainline series to compose the music alongside Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi. Additional staff includes Yukihiro Watanabe as the art director, Mizuki Sasaki as the 3DCG director, and more.

The television anime series will adapt the wildly popular spin-off and prequel manga to Kohei Horikoshi’s mainline My Hero Academia series of the same name. The original manga was written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. The manga started serialization in Shueisha’s Jump Giga magazine in August 2016, before being moved to Shonen Jump+ that October and remaining there until its end in May 2022.

