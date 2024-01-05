10 anime characters who are professional chefs (& not from Food Wars)

Anime characters possess a variety of skills in areas such as martial arts, swordsmanship, weaponry, and so on. However, lately, cooking has been steadily climbing up that list, thanks to anime like Food Wars!, Cooking Papa, and Fighting Foodons.

Now, with the newest addition being the upcoming Delicious in Dungeon, the food anime craze looks to be reaching a new high. As always with anime, some achieve the skill through sheer hard work while others just have mastery over it. But nonetheless, this genre makes for a fun and interesting watch. Here is a list of anime characters who are professional chefs and not from Food Wars!

Anime characters not from Food Wars! who are professional chefs

10) Ryuuji Takasu (Toradora!)

Anime character: Ryuuji Takasu in Toradora! (Image via J.C.Staff)

Among the range of household duties Ryuuji Takasu excels at, cooking ranks high. Not exactly a professional chef, he was compelled to hone to his skills to that level credit to his circumstances. Growing up in a fatherless household, he was the only one to help take care of his mother.

Throughout Toradora!, he has displayed just what he is capable of in a kitchen. Once, he cooked up a curry that was so intensely delicious that people could not put their spoons down despite it being too spicy for them to handle.

9) Agni (Black Butler)

Anime character: Agni in Black Butler (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Agni from Black Butler has been nicknamed "the Hand of God" for a good reason. While Sebastian and Claude are perfect chefs due to their skills coming from their demonic natures, Agni is the exact opposite.

He gained skills because of his talent, a lifetime of training, and a deep love for food. This is seen when he cooks up breathtaking dishes from the simplest ingredients. Again, he gave Sebastian stiff competition during the curry festival, showing the kind of skill he possessed.

8) Komatsu (Toriko)

Anime character: Komatsu in Toriko (Image via Toei Animation)

Five-Star Chef Komatsu is the perfect partner to Gourment Hunter Toriko in Toriko. The latter travels and utilizes his impressively sharp senses to detect and uncover the best ingredients in the world. Toriko wants someone to cook the amazing ingredients he finds, and that's where Komatsu comes in.

His culinary skills grow as he accompanies Toriko on his travels. He even begins challenging fearsome creatures in a bid to acquire ingredients. Komatsu can build greatly upon existing recipes to substantially boost their power (and Toriko's).

7) Antonio Trussardi (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure)

Anime character: Antonio Trussardi in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via David Production)

Visitors who step into Trattoria Trussardi leave with full bellies and purified bodies. Trussardi's Stand, Pearl Jam is believed to imbue his dishes with a healing power that cures any ailment in the eater's body.

As long as Antonio is aware of the problem and has the correct ingredients, he can prepare a healing and nourishing meal.

6) Kazuma Azuma (Yakitate!! Japan)

Expand Tweet

Kazuma Azuma is probably the most-liked pastry chef in Yakitate!! Japan. He absolutely cannot stand the fact that Japan doesn't have a signature type of bread. Thus, in true Shonen protagonist style, he makes it his aim and dedicates his being to come up with the perfect bread to represent his nation.

He fights through multiple baking tournaments and never backs down from his dream. Kazuma holds the Solar Hands trait, which helps in creating delectable loaves of bread. Throughout the series, he has consistently created magnificent versions of his "Ja-pan."

5) Brock (Pokemon)

Anime character: Brock (left) and Misty (Right) in Pokemon (Image via OLM)

Brock from Pokemon needs absolutely no introduction. His unfortunate past led him to shoulder the burden of caring for and cooking for his siblings. This awakened his love for food, which is displayed countless times throughout the series. Despite only getting a crash course in culinary arts, he is quite adept.

He is a skilled cook in the kitchen and extends his talents to the wild as well, able to come up with tasty meals from the ingredients gathered. Not only that, he has also been seen cooking meals for Pokemon, further displaying his culinary expertise.

4) Bols (Akame ga Kill)

Anime character: Bols in Akame ga Kill (Image via White Fox C-Station)

Akame ga Kill's Bols is more than what meets the eye. His frightening appearance extends only to his exterior; inside, he is shy and soft. This was seen when he acknowledged his dreadful past acts and sought redemption for them.

Although it is unknown if he has received professional culinary training, he is an excellent chef nonetheless. He is the one who cooks for the team and often dishes that leave them wanting more.

3) Sebastian Michaelis (Black Butler)

Anime character: Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler can make anything perfect, thanks to his demonic nature. That extends to his exploits in the kitchen as well. Since Bard, the Phantomhive family’s butler, is unable to cook, Sebastian poses as the Phantomhive House's chef.

He is responsible for serving the Aristrocracy. Thus, it is essential that every meal he serves must be of the finest caliber, be it breakfast, lunch, or supper. Even desserts and his master’s late-night treats, munchies, which he delivers flawlessly.

2) Kirio Hikifune (Bleach)

Anime character: Kirio Hikifune in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Former 12th Division Captain and a Royal Guard member, Bleach's Kirio Hikifune's culinary skill is second to none. Her dishes help substantially to increase a soul's physical and spiritual power. Renji and Ichigo have dubbed her cooking the best they have ever eaten.

True to her love for food, unlike others, her Zanpakuto takes the form of a large spoon. Its ability lies in summoning tree-like forms that devour any Reishi in sight. Her abilities prove her belief - "to control food is to control life."

1) Sanji Vinsmoke (One Piece)

Anime character: Sanji Vinsmoke in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece's Vinsmoke Sanji is another anime character who needs no introduction. He is probably the best-known chef in all of anime. Cook for the Straw Hats was introduced when he beat Fullbody senselessly for daring to waste food in front of him.

Raised by the cooks of Baratie and in search of the All Blue, Sanji devotes himself to feeding everyone with no exception. His skills have been seen many times throughout the series - he can cook a five-course meal with just leftovers and bake a cake that calmed Big Mom down with no knowledge of it whatsoever.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.