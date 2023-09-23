Akame ga Kill manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Akame ga Kill manga is mostly known for the anime adaptation that took certain elements and made it even more violent and death-focused than what it already was. If people have known Takahiro's series through the anime adaptation by White Fox, there's a very good chance that they have a very different perspective than those who have given the mang a chance.

There is an argument to be made that the excessive violence in the Akame ga Kill manga hasn't aged very well in recent times, but author Takahiro crafted a story that goes beyond just that. The story holds no qualms about knocking down characters or taking some unexpected twists, which is particularly shown through the protagonist, Tatsumi, and how the action is used in this manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for the Akame ga Kill manga.

Those who want to read the Akame ga Kill manga can go to Manga UP! and download it as that is the best choice for reading online. The app belongs to Square Enix, the publishers of this manga and many other titles as well, all of which are available on the app.

People can also go and buy the Akame ga Kill manga collection on Amazon, which is the most common option for readers out there. The series has a total of 15 volumes and that platform is the best way to go for those readers who prefer physical copies.

Tatsumi is a young man who wants to provide for his family by moving to the Capital and he ends up separated from his childhood friends in the process, although that isn't the last of his problems. As he gets to the Capital, he discovers that it is filled with corruption and making money is no easy task, which eventually leads to him joining a terrorist organization known as Night Raid, who are facing the evil Empire.

The Akame ga Kill manga deals a lot with Tatsumi's money issues. The story has a ton of action sequences and also shows Night Raid slowly taking down the evil Empire. There is a wide cast of characters and Takihiro has no qualms about taking the lives of many of them as the series progresses, which leads to a lot of twists and turns.

A good example of how out of his depth Tatsumi was at the beginning of the story is when he was working as a bodyguard and finds out, through Night Raid, that the people he is working for are part of the city's corruption. The protagonist goes through a lot of similar situations across the manga that allows him to grow while also making some major mistakes.

It is also worth pointing out that the anime also hurt the series' reputation a bit because of the changes that it made. For example, while the manga is certainly violent, the anime went a lot further on that front, and also changed the ending to a more cynical one, which rubbed manga readers the wrong way.

The Akame ga Kill manga might not be the most complicated of stories but is rich in action, excitement, and twists. It's a series known for taking chances when it comes to killing characters and going through more cynical directions, which is something that has made it both beloved and criticized.

