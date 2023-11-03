Dragon Ball, One Piece, Toriko English dubbed crossover episode finally streaming on Hulu

Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Toriko’s crossover special has been dubbed in English, and it is now available to stream on Hulu. Ten years after the episode's initial airing, the special's English-dubbed version is being made available. The crossover special included some of the most iconic characters, including Goku, Monkey D. Luffy, and Toriko.

This crossover aired sometime in October 2022 on Toonami. The Dragon Ball x One Piece x Toriko special was a two-part series.

However, the first half of the special was not dubbed in English owing to licensing issues. Therefore, Toonami skipped the first half of the special and went straight to the concluding part of the crossover special. However, that was resolved, and the entirety of the crossover was aired on Toonami.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the crossover special.

What is the Dragon Ball x One Piece x Toriko crossover special all about?

As stated earlier, this is a crossover that features the Siayan protagonist from Dragon Ball Z, the charismatic Gourmet Hunter from Toriko, and the captain of the Straw Hat Pirate crew from One Piece, among many others.

The likes of Vegeta and Android 18 also make an appearance during the special. The first half of the crossover revolves around a tournament in which Goku, Toriko, and Luffy take part.

The prize of this tournament was something none of the fans anticipated. The winner of the tournament would receive the tastiest meat to ever exist. Those who have watched the series know just how much the aforementioned characters love food. A three-way battle takes place, which results in a tie.

However, the Dragon Ball x One Piece x Toriko special later reveals that the prime antagonist was a floating fish-like creature known as Akami.

A still from the Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Toriko crossover special (Image via Toei Animation)

Suddenly, it attacked all the participants and viewers present at the tournament. However, the ones who were remaining were the only characters who could take Akami down. Goku, Luffy, and Toriko worked in unison to take the foe down.

The final fight was spectacular since we saw Goku utilize the Kamehameha attack in his Super Saiyan form. Meanwhile, Monkey D. Luffy used his popular Gomu Gomu no Elephant Gun. Goku, Luffy, and Toriko’s combined efforts annihilated Akami once and for all.

The reason for their collaboration is that all three titles are some of Toei Animation’s most successful titles. In case fans wish to explore any of the series, they can read the manga chapters that are serialized on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump applications. The manga series will also be available on Viz Media, which has been the reading platform for some of the most popular shonen manga series.

