New Duel Masters LOST anime, manga announced following previous iterations' conclusions

The latest Duel Masters LOST anime, subtitled ~Gekka no Shinigami~, announced its end with the airing of its fourth and final episode on Friday, February 28, 2025. This was announced via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the original manga series of the same name from author Shigenobu Matsumoto and illustrator Yo Kanebayashi, which the anime adapted.

Alongside the conclusion of the latest Duel Masters LOST anime, the original manga series was also announced to be ending with its second volume, releasing in Japan on Friday, March 28. However, the X account also announced that a new iteration in the series titled ~Bokyaku no Taiyo~, or ~Oblivion Sun~, sometime this spring.

Manga to start in spring, but new Duel Masters LOST anime has no release information currently

As mentioned above, the franchise’s new manga series will begin on Shogakukan’s Weekly CoroCoro Comic website this spring. However, as of this article’s writing, there is no officially confirmed release information for when the new Duel Masters LOST anime will premiere. However, fans can presume that the series will be available to watch on the franchise’s “DuelTube” channel on YouTube, as the ~Gekka no Shinigami~ series was.

As for the new manga series, the only currently confirmed info is what’s shared above. Fans were, however, also given a look at the logo for the upcoming new part of the larger anime and manga franchise. Fans can expect some sort of promotional material for the new manga series to be revealed over the coming weeks. This will likely include a barebones synopsis of the series’ plot and identification of its central characters.

The recently concluded Duel Masters LOST anime premiered on the aforementioned “DuelTube” channel on YouTube on December 21, 2024. The anime also premiered on other platforms and venues on this day. The manga series it adapted began serialization on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website in August 2024. The first compilation volume for the series shipped on February 27, the same day the manga series’ final chapter was released in Japan.

The larger Duel Masters multimedia franchise began with the original manga series of the same name written by Shigenobu Matsumoto and illustrated by Satoshi Nakamura. The first series launched in Shogakukan’s CoroCoro Comic magazine in May 1999, with the franchise still serialized under the CoroCoro Comic line today as mentioned above. The manga franchise at large has a total of 85 currently released volumes as of this article’s writing.

The first television anime series for the franchise premiered in Japan on October 21, 2002, and ran until December 22, 2003. Several spin-off anime were aired, with both these spin-offs and different iterations in the mainline anime series following different and at times new protagonists.

