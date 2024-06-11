5 things you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket is one of the many side projects The Pokemon Company has been working on since their 2024 Pokemon Day reveal showcase. Teased as a new way to enjoy the trading card game, Pocket is fittingly a mobile-exclusive version of the card game with slight tweaks to the mechanics.

There are still a lot of details that some players may be interested in knowing. Thankfully, tons of features have already been revealed that will make this game worth playing. Here are five things potential players may like to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket.

5 details about Pokemon TCG Pocket players should know

1) Modernized format

The new modernized format features a smaller bench size to cut down on battle time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket's biggest selling point is its new gameplay system designed to shorten battle time, making it easier to play on the go. From what has been seen so far, the game features a smaller board size with only three bench slots compared to the average five.

Trending

Although not much has been showcased, it would be safe to assume that the number of prize cards that will be required to win a match will be reduced as well. This is similar to what Konami did when reformating Yu-Gi-Oh for their Yu-Gi-Oh: Duel Links mobile version of their iconic card game.

2) Trading with friends

Pokemon TCG Pocket will have trading with friends available at some point (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the features that distinguishes Pokemon TCG Pocket from other mobile card games is the addition of trading with friends. As those who grew up with trading card games will know, half of the fun of the hobby is comparing and trading your collection with friends. This can be helpful for collectors who are trying to find every card.

However, in the trailer, a small disclaimer can be seen in the bottom left corner of the screen stating that this feature may not be available at launch. Additionally, only trading between two close players is seen in the trailer, so it is unclear whether or not trading will be available for two players online.

3) It will have booster packs

Pokemon TCG Pocket will have free booster packs players can open to receive cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like the physical trading card game, Pokemon TCG Pocket will feature booster packs which will be the main method used to receive cards. At various times throughout the reveal trailer, the main player can be seen receiving numerous notifications saying that he has a pack waiting to be opened.

This could mean that Pokemon TCG Pocket will give away free booster packs to players every few hours. With this in mind, this could be a very good game for collecting cards. It is possible that these booster packs could be available through battles, then opened after starting a time limit on the pack (similar to Clash Royale).

4) Pocket-exclusive expansions

Pokemon TCG Pocket will feature exclusive expansions that are not available in the physical card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Where some fans may have been expecting mobile ports of existing expansions, Pokemon TCG Pocket will feature its own set of expansions. This means that the cards in the mobile game will most likely have artwork exclusive to this version of the game. However, this may change with physical expansions released in the future once Pocket releases potentially to save money, but this is mere speculation.

What is confirmed is that the first set will be Genetic Apex. This expansion will feature various creatures from the Kanto region like Eevee, Bulbasaur, Dratini, Hitmonlee, and a new tier of rare card featuring Pikachu. Mewtwo will also be present in this expansion, and could possibly have this new tier of rarity as well.

5) 2024 release date

The game will release in 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the year halfway over, the hype for Pokemon TCG Pocket grows larger with each passing day. The game is confirmed to be coming out in 2024, which means its launch is not too far away as of writing. However, not much information has come out regarding the game since its initial reveal, which has many players wondering how it will be released.

The Pokemon Company has been somewhat quiet regarding the progress of their recent projects following criticism of the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While many players may have already forgotten about this mobile game, others are likely hoping to know more about the project before it releases.