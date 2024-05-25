5 best cards from Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade

The long-anticipated Twilight Masquerade expansion for the Pokemon TCG is finally here. It is bringing some popular content from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC expansion into the card game, with creatures like Ogerpon and Bloodmoon Ursaluna finally making their grand debut.

With a new set in the card game comes various fans wondering what some of the best pieces are. Since there are so many powerful creatures being introduced in Twilight Masquerade, there are tons of new cards for both collectors and battlers alike. Here are some cards fans will want to get their hands on.

5 unique and powerful cards included in Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade

1) Cornerstone Ogerpon

Cornerstone Ogerpon is both a holographic ex card and a powerful asset in battles thanks to its ability in the Pokemon TCG (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cornerstone Ogerpon goes from being a Grass element card like its base Teal Mask form into a Rock element, complete with a new weakness to the Grass element. This card also features a rare special art variant that collectors can find if they are fortunate enough to pull one out of their booster packs.

What makes this card an asset in battle is its ability and move. Cornerstone Stance blocks all damage done to Ogerpon by any creature with an ability. Since abilities can often contribute to most meta-defining creatures' prowess, this card can effectively counter them by simply being on the field. Its attack is also a flat 140 damage, ignoring resistances and weaknesses.

2) Ogre's Mask

This card allows players to switch between forms of Ogerpon in the Pokemon TCG as they see fit (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ogre's Mask may not mean much for fans who like to collect the best-looking cards, but this Item card is invaluable for players who want to try using Ogerpon and its many different forms in their deck. This is because the card allows players to swap out their current form of Ogerpon on the field with another form in their discard pile.

Unfortunately for collectors, Ogre's Mask does not have any special art variants in the Twilight Masquerade Pokemon TCG expansion. This means that it may fail to hold any real value for fans of the card game who simply like to collect and preserve the cards. However, getting Ogre's Mask will cross it off of your list, so there is no harm in pulling it out of a booster pack.

3) Tatsugiri

This interesting artstyle for the Tatsugiri card in the Pokemon TCG will make it a hot find among collectors (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While this card might not be the preferred choice among battlers, this rendition of Tatsugiri is one of the most interesting and unique ways to portray a monster with multiple forms that the Pokemon TCG has ever seen. Featuring a hand-drawn style and each of the forms of the beloved sushi fish, this is one of the most well-designed special art cards in the expansion.

For fans interested in how this card serves in battles, it may be an effective supporting monster for the early stages of a match or if players have a supporter card that can get their win condition out on the field. Outside of this, Tatsugiri is a Dragon element card, which means it needs very specific energy to deal any damage.

4) Bloodmoon Ursaluna

Bloodmoon Ursaluna features a potent ability that can bring players back from a losing game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a very potent battler in the competitive scene for the main series, but it has the potential to be just as good in the card game with its recent implementation. Its Seasoned Skill ability allows it to discount one colorless energy from its Blood Moon attack cost for every prize card the opponent has taken, allowing it to fire off nukes for minimal energy in a losing late-game.

This card also features a few different variations, so collectors even have something to look forward to if they want this card for themselves. Bloodmoon Ursaluna is incredibly hard to find, but this is to be expected given the card's status.

5) Perrin

Perrin can help players get their preferred monsters on the field more quickly (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Among the many creature cards in the new Pokemon TCG expansion, there are many new trainer and supporter cards as well. Perrin can be a very helpful supporter for battles as she can help mend bad draws by letting you exchange two of the Pokemon in your hand for two of your choice from your deck.

As has become customary with a lot of the supporter cards in the Pokemon TCG, there are different variants of the same card that players can collect. Perrin is one of the many selected to have a special art variant, so collectors can have fun pursuing that card which features some higher quality artwork compared to the base variant.