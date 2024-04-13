10 best anime like Beyblade you need to watch

Beyblade is a popular anime and manga series that follows a group of kids who battle with spinning top toys called Beyblades. The series features intense competition, cool special moves, and a focus on friendship and teamwork.

If you're a fan of this anime series and looking for some other great anime series to watch, here are 10 anime like Beyblade. Many of these shows have similar themes of competition, action, adventure, and friendship.

10 must-watch anime like Beyblade

1) Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! (Image via Studio Gallop)

Yu-Gi-Oh!, an anime like Beyblade, centers around a special game with intense battles. The characters use cards to summon monsters and duel opponents. There is a big focus on strategy, along with high stakes. Each duel keeps you guessing as to what will happen next.

Yu-Gi-Oh! also explores themes of teamwork and loyalty as the characters support each other during difficult situations. The anime has plenty of drama and humor to balance the action. Additionally, there are many tournaments featured in the series to showcase exciting matchups.

2) Bakugan Battle Brawlers

Bakugan Battle Brawlers (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Bakugan Battle Brawlers is an anime like Beyblade, featuring characters who battle using marbles that transform into detailed creatures. The anime follows a group of friends as they compete in the strategic marble game and try to defeat their rivals.

Much of the show also focuses on the intense one-on-one Bakugan battles, which bring out the characters' strengths. There is also an underlying story featuring an evil force trying to take over the Bakugan world. So, the main characters have to use teamwork to battle this threat.

3) Duel Masters

Duel Masters (Image via Studio Hibari)

For those who want card game battles like Yu-Gi-Oh! but also enjoy the spinning top battles of Beyblade, check out Duel Masters. This anime combines the concepts of characters dueling using cards as well as battling with spinning tops that transform into monsters.

The series incorporates strategy from the card play along with exciting action from the spinning top battles. At its core, Duel Masters explores the bonds between rivals, teammates, and friends through these intense competitions. Loyalty and practice are key to becoming a champion duelist.

4) Crush Gear Turbo

Crush Gear Turbo (Image via Sunrise)

Crush Gear Turbo, another anime like Beyblade, focuses on kids battling with customizable toy robots called Gear Fighters. The characters build and upgrade their Crush Gears to create the ultimate battling machine.

The anime follows a young boy named Kouya as he strives to be the best Gear Fighter in the world. He makes plenty of friends and rivals along the way. Crush Gear Turbo captures a spirit of adventure, competition, and friendship, all balanced together.

5) Dragon Drive

Dragon Drive (Image via Madhouse)

In Dragon Drive, characters access virtual dragons, which they can summon to battle against each other in tournaments. Reiji, the main character, lacks confidence and skills at first but grows significantly thanks to the help of his dragon and friends.

This anime also explores themes of self-improvement, believing in your talents, and drawing strength from bonds with others. The dragon battles require tactical thinking along with the determination to keep fighting when things look bleak.

With interesting character development and plenty of humor, Dragon Drive is for fans seeking anime like Beyblade.

6) Beyblade Burst

Beyblade Burst (Image via OLM, Inc.)

A more recent entry in the Beyblade franchise, Beyblade Burst offers an upgraded take on the classic spinning top battles. The series introduces new "Burst System" tops that are designed to burst apart upon impact. This makes for even more intense and unpredictable battles.

Like the original, it centers around a passionate, competitive community of Bladers striving to become champions. Lead character Valt Aoi embodies the spirit of never giving up, no matter how tough things get.

With plenty of friends, rivals, and tournaments, the series recaptures what made the early seasons so exciting.

7) Battle B-Daman

Battle B-Daman (Image via SynergySP)

Battle B-Daman is all about an ancient sport called B-Da Battling, where players shoot marbles from specially designed B-Daman firearms. Anime like Beyblade follows Yamato Delgado, a young boy striving to be the best B-Da player in the world.

With a similar goal-driven protagonist and plenty of marble-battling action, Battle B-Daman has a very comparable tone and style to Beyblade. Important themes include never giving up, playing fair, and working as a team. The battles bring out creative strategies along with the characters' competitive spirits.

8) Medabots

Medabots (Image via Bee Train)

Set in a world where kids battle with robots called Medabots, this series is another anime like Beyblade. The main characters have special bonds with their Medabots and compete against rivals in rousing tournaments.

Like the Bladers, success comes down to skillfully commanding your Medabot, out-strategizing your opponent, and believing in your abilities. Friendship and loyalty between Medafighters and their Medabots are also essential.

With plenty of humor and hijinks balanced with intense battles, Medabots embodies a similar energy and appeal.

9) Pokémon

Pokémon (Image via OLM, Inc.)

While not focused on spinning tops, Pokémon shares key themes with Beyblade of adventure, competition, and friendship. The show follows a young boy named Ash Ketchum as he journeys across the world to become a Pokémon Master.

Ash and his friends battle other trainers using their powerful Pokémon companions. Success comes down to the bonds between trainers and Pokémon, creative strategy, and perseverance through adversity.

Pokémon also highlights positive themes of loyalty, self-improvement, and always giving your best effort in the face of challenges.

10) Digimon

Digimon (Image via Toei Animation)

Digimon, a popular anime like Beyblade, features groups of children partnered with special Digimon creatures. Together, they go on exciting adventures and fight powerful enemy Digimon in battle.

The show explores the tight bonds between kids and their Digimon, who can digivolve into stronger forms during intense battles. Like the Bladers and their Beyblades, success relies on working together.

Overall, Digimon focuses on themes of friendship, courage, and loyalty that allow the characters to overcome great challenges.

Conclusion

Whether you enjoy the intense battling, strong themes of camaraderie, or the rivalries between teams, anime like Beyblade on this list delivers more of what makes Beyblade so beloved. Many explore competitive games or sports with passionate characters striving to be the best.

Beyond the action and adventure, most also highlight positive messages about playing fair, believing in oneself, and drawing strength from friendships. So, if you love the spirit embodied in Beyblade, these 10 anime will hit the mark.

