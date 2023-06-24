Konami surprises Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG fans with 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG are delighted with a recent announcement by Konami as the 25th anniversary of the franchise rolls around. This new collection has some categories that OCG fans have long enjoyed. A Japanese-American card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Trading Card Game was based on an animated series.

The fictional Duel Monsters game serves as the central plot in the anime series Yu-Gi-Oh!, on which it is based. Although it is played throughout, it is particularly popular in Australia, North America, Europe, and Japan. The general public first purchased it in 1999. Interestingly, the number of trading cards sold in one year in 2009 was a global record.

A total of 79 cards make up the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection

Some of the most well-known Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG cards are included in this deck, which is made up of seven different levels of rarities: the Super Rares, the Ultra Rares, the Secret Rares, the Quarter Century Secret Rares, the Collector's Rares, and the Ultimate Rares. Although Konami has not yet disclosed the complete list of cards, it has teased some of the names.

Some of these include Ash Blossom & the Joyous Spring, Egyptian God Slime, and even Pot of Prosperity. As per Konami, the structure of these packs, which are slated for release in November, contains a "special twist." This twist is that each pack has a possibility to contain 1, 2, or even 3 of the new "luxury rare" technologies in Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Many of these are a throwback to the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime.

The Quarter Century Secret Rares of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG commemorate their 25th birthday among them. The 2015 Mega-Tin contained the last appearance of the Platinum Secret Rares in the modern "Prismatic" fashion. Besides being previously only accessible in Asia, the Japanese "Collector's Rare" technology is used to create the Collector's Rares, which are reportedly more sparkly. As it is, their popularity remains timeless.

What is Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG all about?

Yu-Gi-Oh! Players in TCG, both in real life and the anime, take turns drawing cards from different decks and playing them. The cards in the game can be used in various ways to aid a player in winning battles. For each player, there is a separate deck of cards. There are 40 to 60 cards in each deck, with an "extra deck" consisting of 15 cards for each player.

Additionally, there is a 15-card "side deck" that players can use to alter their deck in between games. Per deck and side deck, players are limited to three of the same card. Every player has a certain number of "Life Points" when they first begin. Thus, a player must bring their opponent's Life Points to zero to win the game.

