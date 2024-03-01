Duel Masters LOST anime confirmed for late 2024 release

Friday, March 1, 2024 saw the official website for the upcoming Duel Masters LOST anime open, unveiling a trailer, key visual, and returning cast from the Duel Masters Win anime series. The anime, fully entitled Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance, serves as the adaptation of author Shigenobu Matsumoto’s and illustrator Yo Kanebayashi’s original manga series of the same name, and is set to premiere somtime in Fall 2024.

Shotaro Uzawa will star in the Duel Masters LOST anime series as Win Kirifuda, with Wataru Hartano playing Abyssbell, also known as Jashin Emperor (Jashin-kun). Both of them are reprising their roles from the Duel Masters WIN anime, which first aired in September 2022 and is still ongoing in its second season as of this article’s writing.

In addition to the above, the franchise also began streaming a trailer for the Duel Masters special movie Royal Road Arc from J.C. Staff, who are also producing the Duel Masters LOST anime. The full version of the trailer will debut during the live broadcast of the Duel Masters National Tournament 2023 on March 31, 2024, before the film airs in April 2024. YurryCanon’s project group Trukuyomi performs the film’s theme song “Doka.”

As mentioned above, the Duel Masters LOST anime series posted significant information regarding its release on Friday, March 1, 2024. This included a key visual, which featured central character Win Kirifuda with an unnamed girl. The roughly minute-long teaser trailer for the anime project also featured Uzawa’s performance as Win Kirifuda, as well as Hatano’s performance as Jashin Emperor. It’s expected that more cast will be announced shortly.

The teaser for the Royal Road Arc film, meanwhile, featured no dialogue, and instead focused on the various characters set to be involved in the coming film. As mentioned above, the full version of the trailer will debut on March 31, 2024, with the anime film currently set to air sometime in April 2024.

The Duel Monsters LOST anime first began as a manga which launched on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1, 2024. The story is an “alternate time story” which progresses at the same time as the current story of Duel Masters Win, hence the returning starring voice actors and characters.

The LOST story depicts a never-before-seen world, centering on a version of 16-year old protagonist Win Kirifuda who has lost everything. He’s then drawn into a battle to regain the world he once desired. The LOST project also includes the “Abyss Revolution Garden: Death Bell Crystal” card pack, which connects to the world of the story and draws players into a “mysterious battle.” The pack went on sale in Japan starting on February 17, 2024.

