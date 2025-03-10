Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through anime reveals main cast with new visual

On Monday, March 10, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through anime unveiled a new teaser visual and announced the main cast members for the series. However, the staff has yet to reveal the show's release date or window.

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese light novel series, penned by Umikaze Minamino and illustrated by Laruha. The anime was initially launched on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. Later, Fujimi Shobo acquired the novels' rights and began serializing them under the Kadokawa Books imprint.

Since March 2022, the novels have published seven volumes. Notably, the light novels have a manga version, with illustrations from La-Na. Media Factory's Monthly Comic Alive magazine has been serializing the manga since April 2022, with five tankobon volumes published thus far.

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through anime stars Saori Hayami and Maaya Uchida

The official staff for the Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through anime unveiled a new visual on Monday, March 10, 2025. The illustration features the main hero, Kunon, demonstrating his water magic to create the shape of an eye. The monochromatic visual displays Kunon in all his glory. The visual also has a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads "Make your eyes with magic" in English.

Aside from the visual, the main cast members are announced. Saori Hayami, popularly known as the voice actor of Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer, stars as the main lead, Kunon Gurion in the Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through anime. The other cast member is Maaya Uchida as Kunon's maid, Iko.

Notably, comments from both the voice actors have arrived on the fantasy anime's official website. When asked about Kunon's character, Saori Hayami mentioned how he has an incomprehensible charm that attracts readers. She also urges fans to look forward to the broadcast.

Likewise, Maaya Uchida commented on Iko, who is full of energy. As such, she has hoped to do her best dubbing the energetic Iko. Furthermore, Saori Hayami and Maaya Uchida will appear at the special stage event for the Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through anime at AnimeJapan 2025 on March 23, 2025.

About the anime

The cover illustration for the light novel's seventh volume (Image via Kadokawa)

Based on the original light novel series, Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through anime centers around Kunon, who is born blind. That's why, he wants to be the first person to utilize water magic to create new eyes for himself. After five months of studying magic, he surpasses his teacher and continues to grow in terms of talent.

His magic prowess develops to the point that he can use it to create handy items and even conjure a cat. The word of his skills reaches the court and he becomes a pupil to the most powerful magician in the land. The series will explore Kunon's journey as he strives toward his goal.

